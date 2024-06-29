Baseball | The streak of 14 years ended in East-West – even the champion captain was surprised

Fnnish baseball|Länsi kiri in the second period by scoring six runs in a two-out situation. However, Itä held its ground in the take-off competition.

The West the team had dominated women’s baseball East-West matches for a single ride since 2010, but on Saturday in the value match in Jyväskylä, Itä finally broke the winning streak of its opponent. Through quite a few twists and turns, Itä won 2–1 (5–4, 2–6, 2–1).

Itä seemed to win cleanly in periods 2–0, when it led 2–0 in the last shift of the second period and there were already two blocks on the board. With a knife at the throat, Länsi started quite a ruckus and scored an incredible six runs in a row.

However, East was able to gather its line in the race for home runs, and the flipping errors were also eliminated, so West could only score one run in its five attempts. From the east, they were awarded as the best in the field Anna Ala-Kauhaluma and played at home Tinja Töyrylä. Töyrylä also won the competition held during the break, where the fastest throwing speeds were measured.

“When there were those two fires at the end of the second period, there was a bit of a feeling that yes, this was won, but one good shot, and then it turned around. Then we just thought that we would take it in kotaris”, Mansen Ala-Kauhaluoma referred to the home run competition.

The women’s East-West turned out to be quite an exciting drama.

He hit three runs in the match and handled his top shot perfectly.

“The indoor game was played really well and the outdoor game, except for two shifts, was good,” the game’s number one star continued.

Eastern Kirittärien was the captain Venla Karttunen, who bagged the first prize for his team. He handled his job as a changer convincingly.

“I didn’t really know that the losing streak had stretched this long. Great that it was fixed. We thought we would give a little lollipop in the second period, but luckily then we were taken back in the take-off competition,” said Karttunen.

The stands swelled in Jyväskylä in the women’s East-West.

In the hard-fought second period of the West, especially Lapuan excelled Kaisa Peräaho and Seinäjoki Silja Syrjälä, who both hit 1+1 runs worth from the second side through from behind. Neither of them was successful in the homecoming race.

Gamemaster of the West Juha Antikainen completely changed the batting order during the break. Eastern Manu Vartia only changed the lock Veera Toikan Venla to Tanhua. Both did very well at the plate.