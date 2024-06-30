Baseball | The scepter changed in the East-West – the Arctic region shone

Fnnish baseball|Vainionpää decided the men’s star match in the home run competition, Itä was left without a run in the climax of the match.

The West the team broke the East’s three-game winning streak in the men’s baseball title match in Jyväskylä in front of a large audience. 3,683 spectators watched the match.

The match, which stretched into a race for home runs, ended with Länne’s victory 2–1 (1–2, 5–3, 1–0k), when Vimpel’s Jukka-Pekka Vainionpää hit his teammate Mikko Vihriälän home in the home run hitting contest. Itä was not able to break Länne’s tight outside game with its own home turn, and so the match was broken immediately in Länne’s first pair.

East went the opening inning without a single run scored, getting both of its runs on a stray throw where the ball luckily bounced over the fence surrounding the field.

In the second episode, Länne’s cannon jokers came to the fore Perttu Ruuska and Jukka-Pekka Vainionpää. Ruuska, who was awarded as the best of the match and played his sixth ranking match, failed in only one of his top-hit attempts. In addition, Mansen’s batting monster hit the scoreboard with the hardest reading in the halftime race, when the speed of his bomb was measured at 177.7 kilometers per hour.

Topi Still, who is hitting in the picture, was awarded as the best in the West.

The West the first prize went to the first-timer from East–Lännen, who won the first episode in the second episode Top Still.

“I just went to enjoy playing and to play in my own way. I got a good start after a little excitement. In the second period, when you got to be a lock, you got into the game properly,” said 20-year-old Still, who represents Pattijoke in Superpesis.

The youth’s foster club is less well-known on the baseball map than Pesis-Team Rovaniemi of the Arctic Circle.

“I started when I was 5-6 years old, when my father took me to training sessions. We got to play with the same team for our entire junnu career.”

As a little boy, Still’s idols were the big names of the sport.

“Toni Kohosta came to watch a lot, and Kosonen Top there was another, our predecessor in Pattijoki. Both of them have some aspects to their own game, but you can’t be a copy of anyone. If you take those good things with you, you will benefit your own game”, explained Still.

Kiteen, who was called into the game at the last drop, was awarded as the number one in the East Donald the Fox, who has previously played twice in the West team. As a Jyväskylä Kiri player, Kettunen felt at home playing at Hippos. Also Kettusen’s female friend Jutta Myllyniemi got a last-minute invitation to the women’s game.