Baseball The rioters saved a point from the Southern Ostrobothnia weekend with a last-minute municipal fire

The points balance of the rioters increased by a total of one point in Lapua and Seinäjoki.

Women The Roihuttaret, who spent the weekend in the Superpesis in Southern Ostrobothnia, was tormented with their indoor game, but eventually took one league point with superbly timed minions.

On Saturday, Roihuttaret visited the home field of Lapua Virkia, one of the top teams in the series. The Helsinki-based qualifier managed to challenge Virkia in a real way, but in the end, not a single point was lost in the very low-running match, despite the draw in the first period.

The result of the match was Virkia’s victory in periods 1–0 (1–1, 2–0).

On Sunday The rioters’ games continued in Seinäjoki against Maila-Jusse. The tangle in the indoor game continued – except for one essential turn.

The Roaring Girls had important successes at the last possible moment, the fourth shift of the second episode. Guests in a 0-4 loss position first opened their checking account when Marianne Penttinen struck the ranger on top of the second nest in an empty field.

When Penttinen was in the third nest, Roihuttaret had a driving situation Teea-Kaisa to Wikia. The heavy blow towards the third extension was too much for Maila-Jussi’s three-pointer, and the subsequent 5–4 result was enough for a period win and one point.

However, the victory of the match ultimately went to the home team in the take-off battle competition 2–1 (9–1, 4–5, 1–1, 1–0).

Five after playing the match, the Roihuttaret will be ranked 10th in the Women’s Superpesis with four points.

The top two in the series are Jyväskylän Kirittäret and Pori Pesäkarhut, who have both lost only one point out of 15 possible in five matches.

In the next two places are the opponents of the Roihuttari weekend Virki and Seinäjoki’s Maila-Jussi before the fifth Hyvinkää Tahko, which has one match less than a top four.

Read more: Camilla and Charlotta Höglund speak Swedish as their mother tongue, which may surprise opponents