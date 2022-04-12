Baseball | The record-breaking newcomer amazed the flight attendant: there was also a nest in the seat belts

Steven Kwan is one of the most talked about players in the baseball MLB league.

Baseball One of the hottest names in the early season of the North American Professional League MLB is Cleveland Guardians’ newcomer of the year Steven Kwan.

Kwan, 24, has now made it to the nest in the first four matches of the season a total of fifteen times, says MLB.com. A newcomer has not been able to do the same, at least since 1901. At that time, more detailed statistics began. There were also a record of 12 innings in three matches.

When Cleveland won the Kansas City Royals 10-7 on Monday, he made a triple, putting himself in the third place. In addition, the beat came in three runs when the nests were full.

In addition, Kwan has been a nightmare for pitchers anyway. In total, Kwan has had a batting turn 19 times, where he has hit 26 times and no shot has passed the ball.

Kwanilla there may also be some kind of superstition, as he brings his own nest, a square-cushion-like object familiar from baseball, to the guest games.

And it’s not just about getting involved, as Kwan puts it on the seat of the plane with seat belts. Cleveland Guardians said on Twitter that a cabin crew looked amused at Kwan’s nest.

“But did he hit [lentoemäntä] nests in an exhausting three-run triple in their fourth MLB match after a record weekend? It didn’t hit, ”the Guardians write.

Kwan’s official support account on Twitter already had time to ask if the nest can also get pretzel bagels and free drinks?

Correction 12.4.2022 at 15.05: It was previously mentioned in the story that triple would mean three runs. Tripla means that the batsman enters the third place after his hit. In this case, the stroke also resulted in three runs as the nests were full.