The number of teams that have shown interest in taking part in what will be the first edition of the recently formed Ramón Cota Aguilar First Force Baseball League increased to seven, which has a tentative start date of Sunday, September 25, offering a well-deserved tribute to Mr. Daniel Ibarra Heredia who has distinguished himself for his valuable support of baseball.

The latest squads that have raised their hands to participate in this first campaign of the first force circuit are: Ejido México-Deportivo Mingo Vázquez (Saúl Rodríguez as delegate), and Mochicahui that will be represented by engineer Francisco Leal Guillén.

The rest of the squads that are almost ready for the start of hostilities are Rieleros de San Blas (Saúl Báez), Agrespec-Ejido Mochis (Jorge Ruíz), who could have their headquarters in the ejido Benito Juárez, Ejido 9 de December (Juan Francisco Aparicio), Choix-Pollos Chuy (Ricardo Ortiz), and Juan José Ríos.

Among the most important issues that were touched on in the previous ordinary weekly session, the agreement that was reached that for this first season it will be accepted that each team will be able to have two 45-year-old players who will not have a category stands out, regardless of whether they are playing in the Clemente Grijalva Cota League of First Force.

Among other agreements that have been made, it is mentioned that the competition will only be with players from the participating municipalities, and former local professionals will have to be retired for four years to be able to play.

The teams will be able to have 22 players on their official rosters, of which 7 will be first-rate and two will only be able to pitch and hit. For the categorization of players, the Municipal Baseball Committee will consider their participation as a calendar year. Players from Sonora or other states will not be allowed.

The finalist teams will have an economic compensation and the founding franchises will enjoy exemption from registration payment for life, as long as their participation is uninterrupted.

Read more: Cougars: No mercy! Álvaro Morales assures that Dani Alves must retire today

The board of directors of the Ramón Cota Aguilar League is made up of its head Manuel Ramos, accompanied by Sergio Méndez (Vice President), Ramón Román (Secretary), Luis Fernando Lara (Treasurer), and Julio César Vega (Public Relations).