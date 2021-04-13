Baseball | The pitcher sent the ball on the road at a historically slow pace – the video proves how skillful execution left the batsman looking stunned

Zack Greinke surprised the batsman at a speed of 51.5 miles, or just under 89 kilometers per hour, by throwing with his pass.

Baseball The MLB League saw a historic slow-paced feed early in Finnish time on Tuesday morning, the league’s statistical account MLB Stats said On Twitter.

Distributed by MLB video shows Houston Astros Zack Greinken feed to be a real art by the Detroit Tigers Renato Núñez was allowed to follow in a daze from the fence.

Greinke sent the ball away from the feeder at a speed of 51.5 miles, or just under 89 kilometers per hour, which completely surprised Núñez, who was on the stick.

“He took me completely. I didn’t expect anything like that, even though one of the guys told me earlier that he has that kind of feed in his selections, ”Núñez said.

Greinken the so-called eephus feed is slow and has an unusually high curved flight path.

The 51.5-mile feed was his slowest quote after the feed rates have been measured more accurately, i.e. since 2008. Sports channel BarDown site launched by TSN said the feed was the slowest in the entire MLB.

The statistics do not include entries that give intentional free space.

For novice feeders the average fastball has been running in MLB in recent years at speeds of just under 93 miles, or less than 150 kilometers per hour.

Greinke’s masterpiece did not wing Astros to victory, but the Tigers won the battle in runs 6-2.