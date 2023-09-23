Baseball | The Pesäkarhut’s mentality carried Pesäkarhut to the third championship

Historically, all five final matches of the Women’s Superpesis stretched to at least a super round.

Porin Pesäkarhut won the third women’s Superpesis Finnish championship in Tampere on Saturday, when the team beat Manse PP after a super shift 2–1.

All five finals went to at least a super inning, which was historic. On Saturday, Manse Pp, who was hunting for his second championship, took the lead in the super turn, but Tiia Peltonen tied and was chosen as the best player of the playoffs Emilia Linna hit the championship run from the second side.

Thus Jarkko Pokela got to celebrate the championship for the third time. He led Manse Pp to its only championship in 2017 and then Pesäkarhut to become champions in 2021. The champions of two years ago are now celebrating the second gold Henna Jukaretired Emilia Eastern Light, Tiia Peltonen, Emilia Linna, Elisa Pauna, Minttu Vettenranta and Eveliina Tuominen.

“There was quite a lot left in the teeth from last season. Everyone worked harder, and during this season we fought for every ball,” said Pokela, who will be moving to another club as a game director next season.

Hive bears renewed after last year moderately, because those who quit Susanna Puiston and Maria Suominen as well as having moved to Manse Kiira Kauton instead, it was purchased from Seinäjoki Silja Syrjälä and from Kempele Annika Linna.

“We had a whole team full of conscientious athletes. The basic Porian mentality prevailed”, praised Pokela.

Manse Pp strengthened with the winner of four championships in Kirittäri On Ella Korpelaa locker from Vaasa At Venla TanhuaKautto and the one who took three gap years Maija Vastamäki.

Manse PP, who won the regular season and won 21 matches in a row in June-August, will have a new chance to brighten the color of the medal with the same team next year, as no less than 11 players have extended contracts for next season. Ten of them played on Saturday, and without a contract there are only twelve Sara-Ella Kemppainen and Essi Kivelä.