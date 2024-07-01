Baseball | The organizer saved the car by catching the car with his bare hand in a value baseball match: “A cool performance”

Fnnish baseball|Cars were parked behind the field in the value match in Jyväskylä.

1.7. 20:28

Security guard stretched to a worthy performance in the men’s East-West All-Star Game played on Sunday.

Joensuu Maila’s batting joker Joosua Rättö was on the East team in the at-bat, and the shot was more or less illegal. The cars parked at the back of the field were in danger of getting dented by the hard ball when the shot went well over the fences.

The savior of the situation – and of the nearest parked car – was the match’s umpire. He rushed to the situation a little more sideways and managed to catch the ball from one bounce into his bare hand.

The performance deservedly received attention in the commentary booth as well.

“Oh my gosh, there the janitor catches the ball! Turn on the vents and save the side of a Swedish-made car from it”; beamed Ruuttu’s broadcast expert Antti Tokkari.

“It was an amazing performance from a jerk!”

The men’s East–West ended with the West winning. The value match was played this year in Jyväskylä.