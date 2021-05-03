Monday, May 3, 2021
Baseball | The MLB pitcher broke his throwing finger while playing a video game

by admin
May 3, 2021
in World
0

Oakland Athletics reported Jesús Luzardo’s injury on Sunday.

Baseball Playing in the MLB League Jesús Luzardo was moved to the list of injured players at Oakland Athletics on Sunday for a rather special reason.

Company confirmed With his Twitter account, Luzardo is put aside from real action because there is a fracture in his left hand. Luzardo, 23, is a left-handed pitcher.

Journalist for the San Francisco Chronicle following Athletics closely Matt Kawahara reveal after hearing the cause of the hand injury to the club manager From Bob Melvin.

“Melvin said Luzardo has a fracture in his little finger. According to him, Luzardo had played a video game and put his hand on the table, ”Kawahara wrote on his Twitter account.

The incident happened before Saturday’s Athletics match, which the team lost to Baltimore Orioles in runs 4-8. The fracture was found on the x-ray after the game.

.
