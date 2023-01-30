They are ready.

A total of ten players from the original team of Cañeros de Los Mochis were called to join the Mexico team for their participation in the 2023 edition of the Caribbean Series to be held in Venezuela from February 2 to 10.

It should be remembered that the champion team of the Mexican Pacific League is only the basis to integrate the Mexican representative for the so-called Latin Classic, which this time will take place in the La Rinconada and La Guaira stadiums in Caracas with the participation of representative teams from Colombia, Cuba, Curaçao, Panama, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the hosts of Venezuela and Mexico that will be led by the Venezuelan strategist José “Cheo” Moreno who led the Los Mochis squad to the title that will be represented by receiver Juan Uriarte, pitchers Luis Fernando Miranda, Darel Torres, Fabián Cota, Miguel Vázquez, Irving Machuca, and Juan Gámez, as well as infielders Yasmani Tomás and Rodolfo Amador and outfielder Justin Dean.

The Mexico team, which is now coordinated by the Mexican Pacific League, will leave very early this Monday for Mexico City where it will be championed by the senior leaders of the National Sports Commission (CONADE), in a ceremony where Mochitense catcher Juan Bernabé Uriarte, the Most Valuable Player of the LAMP Final Series, will have the great honor of taking the oath to the National Flag in an act where Miguel Vázquez, Roberto Valenzuela, Fernando Villegas, Luis Fernando Miranda, Darel Torres and Fabián will serve as guards dimension.

The group of players from the Mexico team will be in Mexico City all Monday and on Tuesday the flight to Venezuela is scheduled to be completely ready for the start of the Caribbean Series, where the Aztec representative adds a total of nine championships still far behind the leader Dominican Republic, which has 21 pennants, followed by Puerto Rico (16), and above Cuba (8), Venezuela (7), Panama (2), and Colombia (1).

The Aztec squad begins its participation in the Venezuela 2023 Caribbean Series next Thursday, February 2, measuring forces with the Tigres de Licey of the Dominican Republic at eleven in the morning at the La Rinconada stadium.