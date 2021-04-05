Baseball | The Japanese baseball star baited and hit the top of the MLB stats in the same turn

Baseball team Los Angeles Angels Japanese pitcher Shohei Ohtani was the star of the match when the team faced the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

First, in the first shift, Ohtani slammed the ranger, who left at 115.2 miles per hour (185.3 km / h).

He then stepped onto the pitch hump and threw 100.6 miles per hour (161.9 miles per hour) of departed feed.

Both the beat and the feed are the toughest quotes from MLB this season.

“I like beating because I can boost my self-confidence by succeeding in it,” Ohtani commented Washington Post according to Saturday.

Ohtan’s match was interrupted as he injured his ankle when an opponent slipped to his feet in the home nest in the fifth inning.

Angels eventually won the match by a score of 7-4.