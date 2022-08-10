Baseball | The baseball player took the phone with him to the field, the situation was recorded on TV pictures – The coach got nervous: “You can’t do that”

Baseball player Rodolfo Castro’s phone fell out of his pocket while he was diving for triple base. The strange situation was captured on TV.

Baseball Playing in the MLB league Rodolfo Castro didn’t make a good impression on his coach when he strode onto the field during Tuesday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with his phone in his back pocket.

The 23-year-old Castro had just received an invitation back to the bright lights of MLB, but at this rate, the visit could be short.

The Pittsburgh Pirates player was captured on TV cameras diving for a triple while his phone flew from the back pocket of his playing pants onto the field.

“Now this has also been seen,” the Bally Sports television company commented on the special situation on Twitter.

Castro had to explain the episode to the media after the match. According to him, the phone was not in his pocket on purpose.

“I don’t think any professional player would ever go onto the field with a phone on purpose. It’s terrible that this happened to me. Naturally, that was not my intention,” he said, according to the New York Post.

Pirates head coach Derek Shelton did not look favorably on Castro’s actions.

“No matter how long you’ve been in the sport, you always see things you’ve never come across before. Rodolfo made a mistake and now we just move on. We tell him you can’t do that,” Shelton commented.

The use of phones has been addressed in MLB more precisely since the Houston Astros used live TV during the game in 2017 to find out the tactics of the opposing team.