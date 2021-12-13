Baseball The baseball movement is aiming for a place in the Olympic softball in Los Angeles: “The sports are not so different”

The national softball team aiming for the 2028 Olympics is likely to initially consist of players from the girls ’Superpesis.

Next in the 100-year history of baseball celebrating its competitive sky, there are many different stages to go through, but now there is something unique at hand.

In the coming years, the baseball movement will also aim for success on the softball side of its international relative, with the main goal of the women’s national team’s Olympic venue for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

The Finnish Baseball and Softball Federation (SBSL), the Baseball Federation and the Olympic Committee have committed to a project that is still in its infancy.

Women Superpesis clubs took on the challenge in October, and at least next year the national team is likely to be made up largely of girls ’Superpesis players.

“We decided that the top players wouldn’t be torn out in the middle of the competition season, but the women’s Superpesis would go ahead though,” described the softball team’s new team leader. Jukka Marttala.

“We’re still developing activities in the background next year, but maybe for the 2023 season, we’re proposing at least small breaks for the (Superpesis) series program, when the national team can do camps or play practice matches.”

National team management will then begin recruiting players.

“Next year, the majority of the team’s players will be in the girls’ Superpesis age group, and there may also be some female players who have just finished.”

Marttala, who works as the executive director of Seinäjoki’s Maila-Jussi in Superpesis, believes that even the most famous players in baseball will find softball in the coming years.

“Female players are pretty discarding. I think there will be players in both sports in the future. The sports aren’t that different when only a locker throws from below.”

Strong role as chairman of SBSL in the role of the entire project Jukka Ropponen sets a tough goal for the national team in a couple of years: Finland aims to have medals at the 2024 European Championships. Marttala believes that the goal is possible.

“The goal is good. I’ve been involved with the Super age group of the Girls-Jussi girls for three years, and they are already top athletes. But it’s still hard to say when I don’t fully know the European level.”

According to Marttala, planning for next year’s training and competition season is still in the stage. The main goal of the year will be next summer, when the national team will participate in the European Championships in the sport.

“It takes at least a few camp weekends in Kuortane for the winter, and we should be able to play the first matches in May-June. I know the sport is already being played in Sweden and Norway,” Marttala pondered potential opponents.

Baseball Federation chairman Ossi Savolainen praised SBSL for challenging the baseball team to a new conquest.

“If they had not been contacted, I do not think this would have been done. This is by no means out of baseball, but this will bring us a lot of added value in the future,” Savolainen said.