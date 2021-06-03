Baseball The Baseball Federation abandons the old tradition of names: the names of places are allowed to give way

The association wants to highlight the names of the clubs more strongly.

Hockey In the league, Helsinki and Oulu do not meet, but HIFK and Kärpät.

The top teams in the National Football League are currently not Kuopio and Vantaa but KuPS and TiPS.

Instead, in the men’s Superpesis finals, Sotkamo defeated Kouvola last season.

In baseball there has been a long tradition of using the names of the teams ’domiciles, but now that is changing.

The association announced on Thursday that from now on the names of the clubs will be highlighted more strongly.

The Baseball Federation intends to use the names of clubs, either in full or in abbreviations, instead of localities in its communications.

Alliance According to sports, the engine of action are clubs that deserve to be recognized by brand-building club names.

“Baseball has a long tradition of speaking to clubs under the names of localities. Our goal is to increase the awareness of both the sport and the clubs, ”says the sales director of the Baseball Association Jonne Kemppainen said in a statement.

“The name of the club is the biggest piece of the club’s identity. It would seem wild to ignore it in official communication, ”Kemppainen explained.

Men’s Super Nest Clubs 2021

Hamina Ball Players (HP)

Hyvinkää Tahko (Tahko)

Imatran Pallo-Veikot (IPV)

Joensuu Maila (JoMa)

Cloth Head Racket (KaMa)

Kempeleen Kiri (KeKi)

Crystal Ball -90 (KiPa)

Koskenkorva Athletes (KoU)

Kouvola Balls (KPL)

Manse PP, Tampere (Manse PP)

Pattijoki Athletes, Raahe (PattU)

Seinäjoki JymyJussit (JymyJussit)

Siilinjärvi Nest (SiiPe)

Sotkamon Jymy (SoJy)

Vimpelin Veto (ViVe)

Women’s Super Nest Clubs 2021

Fera, Rauma

Hyvinkää Tahko (Tahko)

Joensuu Maila (JoMa)

Kempeleen Kiri (KeKi)

Kirittäret, Jyväskylä

Lapua Virkiä (Virkiä)

Manse PP, Tampere

Mynämäki Vesa (MyVe)

Raccoons, Pori

Pesä Ysit, Lappeenranta (Pesä Ysit)

Roihuttaret, Helsinki (Roihuttaret)

Seinäjoki Racket-Jussit (SMJ)

Siilinjärvi Nest (SiiPe)