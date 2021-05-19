Wednesday, May 19, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Baseball | The ball hit the face at a speed of 150 kilometers per hour, the player suffered several fractures

by admin
May 19, 2021
in World
0

Kevin Pillar looks like he’s getting back into play.

Experienced New York Forest player Kevin Pillar was injured on Monday when the ball hit his face at a speed of about 150 kilometers per hour.

Mets played against Atlanta Bravers in an MLB League match.

Pillar was on the pitch when the feed hit him directly in the face. Pillar dropped a four-container into the ground bleeding. He left the field, holding a towel on his face, but on his own.

The situation is reflected in a video posted on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the team announced on its website that Pillar has several fractures in the nasal area and next he will see a doctor who specializes in facial injuries.

Both eyes black and swollen nose Pillar, seen on Tuesday, still survived what he thought was a minor accident.

“I may not look very good, but I feel as normal as possible,” Pillar said To the New York Post.

Pillar already needs to play, but right on the field there is no point.

“My right eye suffers from swelling and I can’t really breathe through my nose, but otherwise I’m fine. I feel lucky and look forward to rehabilitation and getting back to doing what I like. ”

.
#Baseball #ball #hit #face #speed #kilometers #hour #player #suffered #fractures

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Next government gossip for Söder? Free voters do not give up when it comes to the hot topic of wind

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?