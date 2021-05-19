Baseball | The ball hit the face at a speed of 150 kilometers per hour, the player suffered several fractures

Kevin Pillar looks like he’s getting back into play.

Experienced New York Forest player Kevin Pillar was injured on Monday when the ball hit his face at a speed of about 150 kilometers per hour.

Mets played against Atlanta Bravers in an MLB League match.

Pillar was on the pitch when the feed hit him directly in the face. Pillar dropped a four-container into the ground bleeding. He left the field, holding a towel on his face, but on his own.

The situation is reflected in a video posted on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the team announced on its website that Pillar has several fractures in the nasal area and next he will see a doctor who specializes in facial injuries.

Both eyes black and swollen nose Pillar, seen on Tuesday, still survived what he thought was a minor accident.

“I may not look very good, but I feel as normal as possible,” Pillar said To the New York Post.

Pillar already needs to play, but right on the field there is no point.

“My right eye suffers from swelling and I can’t really breathe through my nose, but otherwise I’m fine. I feel lucky and look forward to rehabilitation and getting back to doing what I like. ”