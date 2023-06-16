Baseball | Tahko’s Samu Kyhyräinen’s twisting corner was too much for the Sokamoli

Kiteen Pallo was a rude guest in South Ostrobothnia.

Very well Tahko presented a rare treat to the 2,477 spectators who arrived in Pihkala on Thursday in the men’s Superpesis.

Tahko grabbed their first home league points from league leader Sotkamon Jymy since 2016. The struggle that stretched into the relegation race ended with a 2–1 victory for the hosts (2–6, 4–1, 0–0, 1–0).

“This is one of the sweetest victories I can imagine. I have hit four runs in Superpesis, a couple with challenges and a couple with spaces. It could be that Jymy didn’t know about my hitting to the home point like that. There was a locker, though [Aapo] For a Koma resident catching error,” laughed the Vantaan who hit the game’s winning run Samu Kyhyräinen.

Jymy won the opening period in three innings. The winning run was scored by Komulainen when he hit a double home run after his home run Niilo Piiponniemen. He secured a solid lead in the second innings by breaking through the triple hatch, clearing the start Roope Korhonen (1+3).

Tahko’s first equalizer in the second period was too much for Jymy. Joker Juha Niemi doubled his home run of the game when an easily missed second base hit produced two runs.

For Tahko, who opened the homecoming race, a run scored by Kyhyräinen, 19, a Päiväkumpu Pesis grower, was enough to win the match. The best performances of Tahko’s outdoor game on the equalizer were presented by the front man Konsta Lehtola and the triple header who applied for the diving booth Teemu Nurmio.

Crystal Ball spent an almost perfect two days in South Ostrobothnia. Wednesday’s three-point pot from Seinäjoki continued on Thursday with a two-point win over Alajärvi Kitro. A five-run lead in the second period was not enough for the Alajärvi Ankkurei to break the nine-game losing streak. AA remained scoreless with losses of 0–1 (2–2, 5–7).

Hit the winning run Lassi Vasarainen when repatriating Samu-Kalle Varonen in the visitors’ five-run inning in the third inning. KiPa’s first prize winner was the changer who brought in two runs Donald the Fox (at 6/6).