Baseball | Tahko was a spectator at Vimpel’s nest festivals

Vimpeli scored 20 runs against Vyrkääs.

Pennant Veto opened the week-long Pesisfestival in the municipality with fireworks on the field. At the top of the Superpesis series, Veto beat Hyvinkää Tahko by a score of 2–0 (7–6, 13–3).

The hosts took a four-run lead in the first inning, but survived the visitors’ Juha Niemen after emptying the start (1+3) only to a narrow section win. In the second period, the running festivals began.

“We wanted to put pressure on the wings and the backfield. We had a determined start. Mikko Kanalan the game looks powerful and humble at the moment. His importance to us is big”, described Veto’s game manager Tomi Niskanen.

“We had a hundred in the glass,” mused Kanala, who struck out 2+1 runs and brought in five.

Freshly back from the sick list, Kanala (at 14/14) was the game’s number one also in top shots with his hundred percent balance and in the outfield with his five shots. Tahkon, who wants two statistical victories Teemu Nurmio (at 7/8) drove in three runs and added to his lead in the batting average with a near-perfect day with the bat.

The number of spectators at Saarikentä, 2,874, was the highest number of the Superpesis season. There was no end to the match, because after 9:30 in the evening at this time of year, the third side’s outfield players are dazzled by the sun at Saarikent.

It was the seventh consecutive win for Vedo and the 18th in a row in the regular season at Tahko. The points in the meetings have gone 51-4.

On Monday the players voted by the viewers East–West were published.

Players from Joensuu Maila’s hot line went through to the East team Elmeri Lieto (8.2 percent of the vote) and Johanna Pirskanen (8,3). East–West is the third for both.

On the western side, the crowd’s favorites were the men from Tampere’s Manse Pp Juha Puhtimäki (11.5) and Pori Pesäkarhujen in women Emilia Eastern Light (14,2). Lukkari Puhtimäki’s ranking match is the eighth and number one goalkeeper Itävalo’s sixth.

Itä–Lännet will be played in Sotkamo on the first weekend of August.