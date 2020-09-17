Baseball Storm Aila blew too hard: The first final match of the Women’s Superpesis was canceled just a moment before the match started

According to the referee, the safe conduct of the match could not be fully ensured.

Women The first final of the Superpesis Kirittäret, Jyväskylä – Manse PP, Tampere has been canceled due to weather conditions, the Baseball Association says in a press release. The match will be played in Hippos, Jyväskylä on Friday at 4 p.m.

The match was originally scheduled to start today at 4pm on Thursday. The cancellation decision was made just about half an hour before the match started.

The decision to cancel the match was made by the referee at the venue Kristian Hirsimäki together with the Chief Judge Tapani Hotakainen with. The Baseball Federation’s competition steering group has confirmed the referee’s decision in accordance with the official decision-making system.

According to the referee, the safe conduct of the match could not be fully ensured. The Aila storm is currently blowing in the area. The views of the rescue authorities have also been consulted.

The women’s second final in Tampere on Saturday and the third final in Jyväskylä on Sunday will be played according to the original schedules.