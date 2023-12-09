Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, two-time MLB MVP, announced this Saturday his signing for the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a record contract of about $700 million over the next ten years.

“I have decided to choose the Dodgers as my next team,” Ohtani, 29, said in a message on his Instagram account that ends weeks of speculation about his future.

The Japanese, with a unique talent for hitting and throwing, thus leaves the Los Angeles Angels, the franchise for which he played since landing in the Major Leagues in 2018.

The popular Dodgers, whose last title was in 2020, managed to seduce the most coveted free agent of recent seasons with an offer that, according to Ohtani’s agent, will reach $700 million in ten years.

It’s a “unique historic contract, for a unique historic player,” agent Nez Balelo said in a statement. “Shohei is thrilled to be a part of the Dodgers organization.”

Shohei Ohtani runs to first base after hitting a single during the eighth inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds.

GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

His average annual salary, $70 million, is more than double what he received from the Angels and 62% higher than the highest annual salaries in the league, the $43.3 million received by pitchers Max Scherzer (Rangers). and Justin Verlander (Astros).

In total amount, the largest contract in the Major Leagues until now was the one that the Angels signed in 2019 precisely to Mike Trout for $426 million for 12 years.

In the NBA, the highest annual salary this campaign is received by point guard Stephen Curry (Warriors), with 51.9 million dollars, and in the NFL by quarterback Joe Burrow (Bengals), with 55 million.

In recent weeks, Ohtani’s future has been associated with numerous teams such as the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers, current champions.

Finally, the Japanese chose to remain in Los Angeles (California) and share a locker room with other Dodgers stars such as Mookie Betts.

“To all the fans and everyone involved in the world of baseball, I apologize for taking so long to make a decision,” Ohtani wrote.

“I am committed to always doing the best for the team and to continue giving everything to be the best version of myself,” he said. “Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive not only for the Dodgers, but for the world of baseball.”

Japanese Shohei Ohtani, until now a player for the Los Angeles Angels, prepares his turn at bat with the pitch clock running down. Oakland, United States, on March 30, 2023. © Scott Strazzante / AP

Only unanimous double MVP

Ohtani has been one of the great sensations of North American baseball since he landed in the league in 2018, with his almost unprecedented combination of elite pitching and hitting skill that earned him comparisons with the legendary Babe Ruth.

Although his talent was never enough to qualify for the playoffs for the Angels, a franchise in decline, Ohtani has not stopped collecting statistics and individual awards.

The Japanese is the only player to win two MVP (Most Valuable Player) awards unanimously, in 2021 and this past season in the American League.

The Angels star had an extraordinary campaign despite not being able to finish the year due to a right elbow injury suffered in August and another to his right oblique in September.

Ohtani accumulated 44 home runs, 20 stolen bases and 95 RBIs and also shined on the mound with the lowest hitting percentage against (.184) among all American League pitchers with at least 130 innings pitched.

The Japanese was called to the All-Star Game as a pitcher and designated hitter for the third straight season.