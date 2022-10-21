Baseball | Sports legend Toni Kohonen as game director of Manse PP

Toni Kohonen wants to use the experience and vision brought by a long career as a game manager.

His playing career quit for the season that ended Toni Kohonen, 46, is the new manager of Manse PP’s men’s representative team. Baseball legend Kohonen’s contract covers next season, with an option for the 2024–2025 seasons.

“This is a new, interesting challenge in my own baseball career. Through his playing career, he has accumulated experience and insight and has been able to get to know and follow the work of many top players as a game director. We are now going to draw on those lessons in Tampere,” said Kohonen of Manse PP on the homepage.

High won ten Finnish championships in his long playing career. As a game manager, Kohonen has once been in Sotkamo’s Jymy B-boys.

Manse PP took silver in the men’s Superpesis season that ended. Evening News news on Thursday that Kohonen is becoming Manse PP’s game director, and the Tampere club confirmed the matter on Friday.