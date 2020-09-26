Baseball Sotkamo’s Jymy returned to become Finnish baseball champion in front of his tightly filled home auditorium

In the decisive final, Jymy knocked out the Kouvola Ballbeaters in periods 2–0.

Sotkamo – Kouvola 2–0

Sotkamo champion won 2–1.

Sotkamon On Saturday, Jymy returned to become the Finnish baseball champion of Finland by defeating the Kouvola Ball Beaters in periods 2–0 (3–2, 12–5) in the third final played at home.

The championship was the 19th in its history for Jymy.

The opening period of the settlement final was a celebration of a close-knit outdoor game. Jymy took the episode after the gentleman toured Niko Korhonen with a breakthrough worth two runs, and Lauri Rönkön with central joint repatriation.

The second episode was solved by Jymy in his second inning by breaking the KPL’s outer field for six runs. Now the elf toured Antti Korhonen.

The decisive baseball final has now been played 17 times in Sotkamo, and Jymy has won 15 matches in the native Lake Sapsojärvi.

Lasting success Jymy achieved his championship after a successful rejuvenation surgery. Jymy rejuvenated his team when the club’s 18-year-old medal tube broke in the fall of 2018.

As many as five B-junior players played in Jymy’s championship team this season, who celebrated the Finnish Championship gold of their own age group on Wednesday in Joensuu.

About them Aapo Komulainen, Kalle Kuosmanen and Konsta Kurikka also played in Saturday ‘s solving game, and Aatu Saastamoinen also was seen in the opening final. Niko Tuikka only played in the regular season.

KPL, who last celebrated SM gold 44 years ago, was in a real now or never situation with his current crew this fall, as many players on the veteran team are inevitably approaching the end of their careers.

It is illustrative that four of the same players played in the ranks of KPL on Saturday as in 2009, when the teams last met in the finals.

Juho Hacklin, Matti Latvala, Anssi Lammila and Toni Kohonen were still on their way home with a silver medal around their neck.

Jymy has one similar man, who was the first baseball player to rise to 20 Finnish Championship medals on Saturday. Roope Korhonen. Korhonen now has 12 gold, six silver and two bronze.

Jymy as the game manager won his first championship Jani Komulainen achieved 12 gold, four silver and two bronze as a player.

Decision finals the capacity was limited to 1,800 spectators, and safety intervals were marked in the auditorium with tapes placed every meter.

The atmosphere in the galleries was tight, although members of the same party were allowed to sit side by side. There were very few face masks.

Safety intervals and restrictions were reminded by regular announcements that began almost an hour before the start of the match.

Kouvola Fan View.­