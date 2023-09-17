Baseball | Sotkamon’s Jymy celebrates the men’s Superpesis championship after a three-year break

Sotkamon’s Jymy won the twentieth SM gold in his club history.

Sotkamon Jymy has won the men’s Superpesis championship after a three-year break. Jymy knocked down the reigning champion Vimpel Veto on their home field 1–0 (1–1, 3–2) and won the championship 3–1.

The home team solved a tight tie in the third inning of the second period, when Roope Korhonen and Aapo Komulainen released Iivari Vihannon and Niko Korhonen home nest. Veto was unable to level the situation with his own innings.

For Roope Korhonen, the Finnish champion was the record-breaking 13th of his career. Korhonen, 42, became the league’s all-time hitter king this season.

“It’s amazing that this group handled this. Our away game was iron. This year has been incredible, nothing bad, but I’m tired. This year couldn’t have gone much better,” sighed Korhonen in a Yle TV interview.

Championship gold is Jymy’s first since 2020 and the club’s 20th overall. The team also won the SM gold indoors, but in the regular season Vimpeli was first and Sotkamo second.

Jymy won the first two finals and bowed to Vedo only on Saturday at Saarikenta.

“We started this season with our inside game ahead, but at some point we decided that we had to rely on our outside game. We expected these weather conditions and made the right decisions”, the game manager Mikko Kuosmanen referred to the chilly game weather at Yelle.

Pennant game manager Tomi Niskanen gave honor to the opponents from Kainuu.

“Sotkamo had momentum in the decisive moments. In the big picture, I think we were better in three games, but we couldn’t turn it around and kill the game in the moments we should have been able to. I don’t want to explain, Sotkamo was that much better,” said Niskanen.