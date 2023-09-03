Baseball | Siri Eskola entered Manse’s finals as Pesäbarhuje’s opponent

Eskola hit the winning run for Manselle in the home run.

Super pesis in the final matches, Manse Pp, who won the regular season, and Pori Pesäkarhut, who finished second, will meet. With a 3-1 victory, Manse eliminated Lapua Virkiä from the semi-finals, who lost Sunday’s meeting to the Tampere team 1-2 (5-2, 4-8, 2-2, 2-3) after three hours and a quarter of a game.

He hit the winning shot in the opening period with a pin bend Iina Lehtinenafter which in the second innings Emma Kiviniemi struck out a total of three runs in two innings.

Mansen’s runaway in the second inning was saved by 1+2 runs batted in Virpi Hukka. Kunnari was already fourth in the playoffs for Huka, who won the first prize of the game (9/13 headers). In the home run, both rounds managed to hit the winning run of the game Siri School.

The medal secured for Manselle is the fourth in a row and the sixth in the last seven seasons. For Virkki, the bronze matches are already the seventh in a row.

Helsinki club Roihuttaret is one win away from renewing its place in the main league. Oulun Lippo, which is trying to rise, lost Sunday’s meeting in Raksila 0–2 (2–4, 1–5). Roihuttaret, who are leading the match series with a 2-0 win, will have the series break at their home field for Saturday.