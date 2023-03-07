Florida. The last outing of Dominican Sandy Alcantara to get in tune for him World Baseball Classic It didn’t turn out the way he wanted, simply because he doesn’t like to leave any game early.

“I think that every time I get on the mound, that is my place. I don’t want to get out of the game, and that’s why I get upset when they take the ball from me,” said the current National League Cy Young Award winner, who led the tour in innings pitched (228.2) and complete games (six) last night. last season.

Alcántara was thrown out with two outs in the third inning of what ended up being a 5-1 loss for the Marlins against the Rays. Although he allowed just one earned run, Alcántara had heavy base traffic thanks to two singles, two walks and a hit-out.

“Everything felt good,” the right-hander said. “The behavior was good. I used the strike zone well. It was just a couple of tickets, and I can’t really do anything about it.”

“Typical Sandy, I think he had all three or four pitches working today, with his two-seamer and four-seamer,” manager Skip Schumaker said. “He allowed a walk leading off the inning and got the double play right after. I think it was a very good start before the Clásico”.

Alcántara will now head to Fort Myers to join the Dominican Republic team, which will also feature his Marlins teammates Jean Segura and Johnny Cueto, before opening the Pool D game against Venezuela on March 11. Alcántara is expected to open that duel for the Dominican at the familiar LoanDepot Park in Miami.

“I know we are close,” Alcantara said. “I’m trying not to think about it. It’s just another game. I have to take care of business here with the Marlins first and then get ready to pitch on Saturday.”

“I want to represent my country. It’s something I was waiting for.”

Noticeable absence.

The Marlins could be without their ace for up to two weeks as the star-studded Dominican team is expected to advance deep in the tournament. Neither Shumaker nor Alcántara believe the workload of the Classic will affect the pitcher’s readiness for the regular season. Alcantara credits his intense offseason workouts, which he continued after winning the Cy Young, with getting him ready for longer starts so early in the spring.

“I had a cap of 50 pitches today. The next outing will go to 65 in the WBC, so I think it’s on par with what we would do here,” Schumaker said. “I don’t bet against Sandy. I think he’s going to be fine. If there’s going to be one guy who’s going to be ready, it’s going to be Sandy. Not only for the RD, but for the Marlins.”