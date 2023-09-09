Baseball | Roope Korhonen scored the opening victory of Sotkamo’s Superpesis final series

Korhonen hit four runs for Jymy.

9.9. 19:03

Sotkamon Jymy took the first shot at the men’s Superpesis championship by defeating Vimpelin Veto in the home arena of South Pohjalan 1–0 (3–3, 3–2).

As the absolute king of the field, Jymy’s joker fired the ball Roope Korhonen. The man who scored four runs was satisfied for a reason.

“The successes came in the best place so far this season. Still, it went even better in the semifinal game in Kempelee.”

Looking ahead to the next game, Korhonen hopes to maintain a similar look.

“For example, our copper Iivari Vihannon plunge booth Veton Jere Saukon batting was a winning performance, it gave a strong signal to the team. When we continue from this and further refine the matter in the inner game”, we have a good template.

Korhonen was really a golden nugget for Jymy, as he equalized Veto’s lead in the last inning in the first period. In the second period, Korhonen nailed two of Jymy’s runs. Three-point situations in the match for Jymy 13–9.

Bet first prize winner Olli Heikkala was disappointed.

“We couldn’t clear the lead, it went according to the guy’s script. On Sunday, we have to get over the number one situation better.”

Jymy’s game manager Mikko Kuosmanen was reasonably satisfied.

“If the championship is going to be won, it was clear that Vimple has to be won, and now that victory has come. We played a good game as a whole, the victory came especially through the away game. The guy will definitely improve his inside game, so we also have a lot to improve.”

Bet game manager Tomi Niskanen demands better from its wards.

“The inside game didn’t work, the number one situation was difficult. It led to the fact that back situations did not occur as hoped. At the same time, credit to Sotkamo, we rarely end up with such a small number of three-point chances at home. In the future, you have to reach your own level and work, there is no other way.”

The match series continues on Sunday in Sotkamo. The championship comes off with three wins.