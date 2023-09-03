Baseball | Roope Korhonen is Jymy’s savior again, the people from Vimpiel endured the Tampere battle

Jymy, who leads the series 2-1, has a place in the final matches of the Championship on Tuesday in Kempelee.

Men’s Superpesis regular season runner-up Sotkamon Jymy was in big trouble on Sunday in the third semi-final meeting as the host of Kempeleen Kiri. The joker once again became the savior of the people of Kainuu Roope Korhonen, who withstood the pressure situations, hitting the winning run of the second period and the match to 2–1 (4–6, 6–5, 1–0). Jymy, who is leading the series 2-1, has a place in the finals of the WC on Tuesday in Kempelee.

“We were able to reduce our number of errors to zero. A sufficient number of blows were directed at the targets of the pressure. Räpylä has leaked on both teams”, confirmed Jymy’s fan Mikko Kuosmanen.

KeKin sped up to victory in the opening inning with a double in the same at-bat Matti Korhonenwhose shots sank run-worth as center bounce and triple boundary hit.

Jymy’s saviors in the second period had scored 1+2 runs Hannes Pekkinen and Roope Korhonen, who hit a triple in the last inning of the winning run in a scoreless situation. Korhonen also scored a hit that was enough for the winning run in the opening of the super inning KeK’s third baseman Aatu Saastamoinen to the plot.

“We couldn’t take a flipper,” summed up KeK’s game director Petri Tuuva.

Regular season the winning Vimpelin Veto overcame a three-run deficit in the opening period to win over Manse Pp 1–0 (4–4, 5–3). ViVe leads in victories 2–1, so the place in the final is on the line for them on Tuesday in Tampere.

Ex-bettor Henri Puputti led Mansen to a 4–1 lead in the second inning with his second-inning shot, but Veto pushed the period scores to level.

In the second period, Veto was saved by the same men who brought the team to level at the end of the opening period. Jokers Jukka-Pekka Vainionpää and Janne Mäkelä mixed Matias Rinta-aho hit the running man one after the other, discouraging Mansen.

Kankaanpää’s Maila, trying to advance in the Superpesis qualifying matches, evened the match wins to 1–1 after beating Alajärvi Ankkurit 2–1 (4–5, 2–1, 0–0, 3–1).