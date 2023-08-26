Baseball | Roihuttaret on Tuesday in a tough place – a loss means relegation to Ykköspesis

On Saturday, Roihuttaret lost at home to Kempele’s Kiri.

Baseball Helsinki’s Roihuttaret, who came last for the second time in a row in the women’s Superpesis regular season, will be in a tough spot on Tuesday next week.

At that time, Roihuttaret travels to Kempele as Kiri’s guest for the fifth and decisive relegation qualifying match, the loser of which will be relegated directly to Ykköspesis.

The winner is not safe either, as its season continues in the super nest qualifying against Ykköspesis’s second place. A place in Superpesis is clinched with three wins.

On Saturday, Roihuttar had a chance to knock KeKi down from the series, but it succumbed to a 0–1 (4–4, 1–2) loss at home, so the wins are now equal 2–2.

The joker who scored 1+4 runs and drove in two was awarded as the best player from Helsinki Emilia Mattila. The second prize was won by a locksmith Emmi Hannuniemiwhich brought in one run.

Roihuttaret returned to the women’s Superpesis for the 2021 season and has been at the bottom of the league table in all three seasons after the return.

In the 2021 season, the team left behind three teams and was tenth. Last summer, Roihuttaret was last, i.e. 12th, and secured its league place in the super nest qualifying.