With the participation of six teams and tribute to Ricardo García Galindoyesterday afternoon the Open Class Saturday Baseball League of Club Deportivo Polluelos was inaugurated.

It was in the aforementioned sports center where Ricardo García received a colorful recognition accompanied by his family for his brilliant career in the baseball.

The ceremony began with the presentation of the six groups: Marineros, Radiadores Toño, Elenes Family, Manija’s Team, Toxicos and Suspensiones Herrera-Los 100 Botes.

Noé Bernal and Néstor Lizárraga, presidents of the Saturday and Club Polluelos leagues respectively, they gave the words of welcome. It was Lizárraga himself who formalized the league and then passed the microphone to Jesús Ibarra, sports delegate of the clubto take the protest.

The honoree threw the first ball, which fell into the glove of Natalia García, Ricardo’s granddaughter. Michel Lizárraga (daughter-in-law) served as batter and Leo Gaxiola, treasurer of Polluelos, as umpire.