The hitter at the plate, one of the most stressful and pressure-bearing positions in Baseball that only a few have managed to get into the Hall of Fame and in the history of one of the most popular sports in USA.

Hitters often unbalance the game with an accurate hit; Power and technique are the main characteristics of this position. For that reason, we have decided to make a ranking with the 10 most important hitters in the Big leagues who is it about? Meet them here.

Hitters for history

Pete Rose He was one of the players who lowered the Major Leagues and has a record that is difficult to beat with more than 4,000 hits. The now retired American hitter conquered 3 World Series in 1975, 1976 and 1980. Although his career was marred by being involved in the world of betting.

Ty Cobb He shone in the Major Leagues in the first decades of the 20th century defending the jerseys of the Detroit Tigers and the Philadelphia Athletics. The ‘Georgia Peach’ was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1936.

Hank Aaron He served as a right fielder and at the time He was considered the best baseball player of all time. In addition, at the time of his retirement he was the player with the most connected home runs in history with 755.

The historic baseball player won a world series defending thes Milwaukee Braves in 1957. In addition, he holds the National League MVP award, has three Gold Gloves and played in 25 star games.

stan musial he gathered the qualities that every batter would like to have, technique and power when hitting the ball. The American is part of the Hall of Fame After an outstanding career in the St. Louis Cardinals where he won three World Series.

Tris Speaker was a batsman born in Texas, United States in 1888, he was considered the best center fielder of his day, and in 1937 he managed to carve out a place for himself in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Derek Jeter is one of the players found in the golden books of the New York Yankees, franchise where he developed his entire sports career and where he managed to win five World Series, five Golden Glove Awards, five Silver Slugger Awards, two Han Aaron Awards.

Carl Yastrzemski He was another one of those players who spent his career in a single franchise, he did it in the Red Soxwhere he worked as a baseball player and in 1967 he achieved the triple crown with the Boston team, being the protagonist with 44 home runs.

babe ruth managed to change the history of the game in the 20s and 30s, when he invented the so-called ‘new game’. His sports career was a complete success, winning 13 Major League Baseball World Series. In addition, he is part of the select group of players who achieved more than 500 home runs in their entire career.

Major League Baseball record for hits connected

• Pete Rose 4,256

• Ty Cobb 4,189

• Hank Aaron 3,771

• Stan Musial 3,630

• Tris Speaker 3,515

• Derek Jeter 3,465

• Carl Yastrzemski 3,419

• Hon. Wagner 3,415

• Albert Pujols 3,377

• Paul Molitor 3,319

