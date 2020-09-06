Baseball Puhtimäki and Rautiainen accelerated the Joensuu Superpesis semi-finals

Within the quarterfinals, the reigning champion defeated Pattijoki instantly with 2-0 victories.

Two Joensuu Maila, who gained the earlier Finnish baseball males’s championship, has superior to the Superpesis semi-finals for the ninth season in a row. Within the second semi-final match, JoMa defeated Pattijoki Athletes 2–0 (2–1, 3–1) and packed the match sequence with a win of two–0.

Skilled collectors Aleksi Rautiainen and Juha Puhtimäki each struck two runs for the individuals of Joensuu.

The matches Seinäjoki – Sotkamo, Hyvinkää – Vimpeli and Kitee – Kouvola, which began an hour later, are nonetheless in progress. Sotkamo, Vimpeli and Kouvola took the primary attachments to the semi-finals yesterday.