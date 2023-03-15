Caracas. He president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduroasked this Tuesday to the players of the national baseball team, which participates in the V World Classic, that maintain the “maximum discipline” to be able to continue adding victories in the international tournament.

“I ask from here the team of the national baseball team that is in the World Classic maximum discipline, maximum dedication, go to bed early, boys (…) get up early to jog (…) so that you continue setting the example of this team that promises to go very far, very far and bring great joy to Venezuela,” said the president in a televised event.

The Venezuelan team achieved its third win in three outings in Group D on Tuesday, after beating Nicaragua 1-4 at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

Venezuela is the only one undefeated in group D and could emulate what Japan did in group B, which also finished with four wins in four games.

Forecasts.

If the Dominican Republic defeats Israel tonight in the second game of group D, Venezuela will automatically advance to the next round.

The team led by Omar López sealed an unprecedented victory on Saturday against the Dominican Republic, one of the great favorites that fell 1-5, and on Sunday was superior to Puerto Rico, with a score of 9-6, although the Venezuelans dominated the majority of the tickets.

We also recommend:

NFL: Darren Waller was traded from the Raiders to the New York Giants

BASEBALL: Detroit Tigers limit participation of Eduardo Rodríguez in the 2023 World Baseball Classic

WORLD CLASSIC: Venezuela has based its success on its “three leaders” of the clubhouse

World Classic: Venezuela remains undefeated after beating Nicaragua

Daniela Reza falls in love with her followers in networks by wearing a cute outfit with a white top

Until now, Venezuela has made history by putting an end to the Dominican yoke, which did not allow them any victories in previous editions, and with the participation on Sunday of Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera, the only baseball player to play in all five appointments. of the World Classic. EFE