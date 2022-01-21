Coahuila.- The former baseball player Sergio Miter He was sentenced to fifty years in prison for the crime of femicide Against the girl Inés, one year and ten months old, she must also pay one million 379 thousand 500 pesos and will have to give a public apology, the defense of the former pitcher announced that she will appeal the resolution.

The sentence against Sergio Miter It was announced during the night of this Thursday, January 20, after the day before the Oral Trial Court in Saltillo found him guilty of the femicide of the girl Inés, who died in July 2020.

Sergio Miter’s lawyer will appeal the sentence, since there is allegedly no evidence to show that he killed the girl, in addition to the fact that the former baseball player made known to the newspaper Proceso that he is not the minor’s mother’s partner, but that He was helping her with a place to stay, because the girl’s father kicked her out of the house.

According to the Public Ministry and the Saltillo Court, the baseball player hit the minor causing internal bleeding that caused her death on July 12, 2020.

The day of the death of the girl Inés, the minor was taken to the Children’s Hospital to be treated since she had continuous vomiting, unfortunately she lost her life hours later, after that Sergio Miter and the mother were arrested, she was acquitted of the crime of filicide on October 08, 2021.

