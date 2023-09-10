Baseball | Päsäkarhut equalized the women’s Superpesis final wins

Päsäkarhut defeated Manse PP after the take-off contest.

From Pori Pesäkarhut has tied the match wins to 1–1 in the final match series of women’s Superpesis.

Päsäkarhut defeated Manse PP at home in the second final match 2–1 after a shootout.

Today, Manse Pp won the opening period 8–2, but lost the second 4–5. No runs were scored in the super innings. In the home run, Pesäkarhut scored two runs, while Manse PP was left without a run.

The championship will be decided next Sunday at the earliest, because three wins are needed for the championship. The third final will be played next Saturday in Tampere and the fourth one a day later in Pori.