The Benito Juárez-Dodgers-Ortega Fertilizantes ejido squad applied the cleaning to the Benito Juárez-Multistervicios El Chiquillo Ejido team in the activity of the Andrés Castillo Third Force Sunday Baseball League.

The victories were with scores of 4-0 and 7-6 with pitches by Gabriel Martínez and Paúl Rábago. The losses were charged to Wilfrido Flores and Brian Villegas. In the offensive highlight, Aldo Gaxiola hit the ball at a 6-3 pace, José Ángel Obeso 6-3, Humberto Moreno 6-3, Luis Álvarez 3-2 and José Lerma 4-2 .

The Herrera Tire Giants also won the pair of matches and prevailed with scores of 1-0 and 7-3 against the representative team of Ejido Flores Magón with pitches by Gustavo and José López and defeats that claimed Iván Zavala and Kevin Villa. In the best offense in the doubleheader, Jesús González batted 7-4, Pedro Iván Hernández 6-3, Luis Peimbert 4-3, and Carlos Robles 6-2.

The team from Ejido Plan de Ayala also bagged a couple of victories in their match against the team from Direcciones Hudraúlicas El Mayo, via the forfiet in the morning game and with a final score of 14 runs to one in the afternoon game. Leonel Rábago won and Roberto Quiroz lost. Álvaro Castro batted 1-3, Javier Cital 1-3, Alán Cruz 1-3, Esteban Varela 3-4 with a home run, Julio Parra 4-5 with a homer and Pedro Ramírez 5-5.

Read more: Gracyn Soto surprises her great legion of admirers with a sensual lilac bikini

Deportivo Chiken Liren beat the ejido 18 de Marzo 7-0 in the morning game and suffered a 6-5 defeat in the afternoon game. The victories were shared by the serpentineros Pablo Berrelleza and Jaime Atondo and the defeats were for Agustín Flores and Josimar Zamora. In the offensive highlight, José Alberto Aguirre batted 7-4, Agustín Flores 6-2, Edgardo Rivera Jr., 4-2, Rafael Gaxiola 6-3, Liren Gastélum 7-4, and Brayan Cervantes 7-3.