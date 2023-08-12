Baseball | “Not much else happens here” – the people of Helsinki got excited about the favorite sport of the countryside

Baseball, traditionally known as a sport for rural communities, has grown in popularity in Helsinki.

Evening Sun gold in the warm light of the sports field. The smell of grilled sausage wafts in the air.

“Are there any Kausars?” the ticket seller shouts to the queue.

A few glimpse the season ticket and walk past the queue.

A home game is starting at the Roihuvuori baseball stadium, Roihuttaret against Hamina Balloliijat. There are 533 spectators on Friday night, which is a respectable number considering that baseball is traditionally a popular sport especially outside the capital region.

The people of Helsinki have found baseball. More spectators have been brought to Roihuvuori by the Roihuttari’s ascension to Superpesis, i.e. the highest league level, and with it the renovated home stadium in 2021. Viewership has steadily increased since then.

The match between Roihuttari and Hamina’s Ballers gathered more than 500 spectators at Roihuvuori on August 11.

With Roihuttar has a weak season behind him, but it hasn’t hindered the going. There have been around 300–500 spectators at every home game this summer. When the team last played in Superpesis in 2014, the home matches had an average of around 250 spectators.

Lived in Helsinki all his life Sami Laihanen became interested in baseball by chance “a couple of seasons ago”, when the football he had been following for a long time started to get a little boring.

“Now I have gone to watch all the home matches of the Roihuttari this season. There are good transport links here and there is always a nice atmosphere here. The players are in a good mood, win or lose.”

Sami Laihanen has watched every home game of the Roihuttari summer season.

Roihuttaret went up to Superpesis in 2021, for the first time since 2014.

Full the stadium has all kinds of spectators. Some have their own background in baseball, others have become interested because of their child’s hobby. They live in Roihuvuori Breakfast and Lauri Vepsäläinen started watching the sport in their homes already in the 1980s.

“We drove to the side of the field to watch, when there’s not much else going on here. We finally got in,” Eine recalls.

Taina Mustamo has been to baseball games elsewhere before, but this is his first time in Roihuvuori. He has lived in both Roihuvuori and Hamina, which makes tonight’s game interesting.

“You don’t really know which one to support,” he laughs.

Viljo Haapanen (left), Tuulia Asplund and Taina Mustamo were in the Roihuttarien game for the first time.

Tuulia Asplund is watching the game for the first time, although he is familiar with the sport thanks to his ties to Kymenlaakso.

“It’s interesting to come watch just for the sake of the phenomenon and support the women’s game.”

Hamina Ballolijat took the loss on the home field of Roihuttari.

The past years Chart hits play in the stadium, and the audience claps to the beat. The music always stops when the locker throws the ball.

“Oiii”, the hit of the Roihuttari forward is admired in unison.

During the break, we buy sausage, beer, straw juice and a piece of mocha.

In the second episode, Roihuttaret beats the kunnar, and the team gets excited about the victory dance. The audience cheers loudly, and the commentator comments on the twists and turns of the game. In the end, the last home game of the season ends in victory.

Lives in Myllypuro Age tribe the family is a true baseball family. Mothers Emily and Marika have played at a younger age, and a 10-year-old Fly has been practicing in Helsinki’s Roihu for the past couple of years.

“And this has grown here on the side of the field,” Emilia says and points to the one in the stroller Eli– son.

“It’s super cool to see that there’s a crowd here.”

In the family of the age groups, baseball has been a familiar sport for years. In the picture, from the left, Emilia, Marika and Lenni.

