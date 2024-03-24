This Saturday the New York Yankees They made the trip and arrived in Mexican lands for a couple of exhibition duels that they will hold in the Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium before the Red Devils of Mexico with which they will close their Sprint Training for the start of the Major Leagues in the United States.

The North American team left for Mexico in the afternoon and arrived in CDMX late at night. Upon their arrival they did so calmly, greeting some fans who gathered at the concentration hotel where they spent the night ahead of the first duel that will be this year. Sunday March 24.

The Yankees return to Mexico after 56 years of absence. The last time they did so was in March 1968 in two other games that took place at Parque del Seguro Social where both teams won one victory per side. The Devils won the first 5-3, while the second match ended 9-1 for the visit.

It is expected that this Sunday morning the New York team will visit the Devils' facility and have a light practice for this afternoon's game. Curiously, the Yankees have a couple of games this Sunday since another group will be playing in the Grapefruit League in these two days.

Not all the stars come

Another issue is that the MLB team does not bring all of its stars. After the roster was revealed for these duels, it was confirmed that elements such as Aaron Judge will not be playing in Mexico, as will Juan Soto, two of the highlights that the Mexican fan wanted to see.

Even so, there are some other names that promise to put on a great show such as José Treviño, Giarcarlo Staton, Jonathan Loáisiga, in addition to the presence of two Mexicans as pitchers. Victor Gonzalez and the infielder Jared Serna.

Yankees Roster | Photo: X Yankees

Where and at what time can you watch the Devils vs Yankees LIVE?

The duel scheduled for this Sunday, March 24, is expected to start at 2:00 p.m. (Central Mexico), this from the Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium and can be seen completely live on the screens of Fox Sports, Image Television and ESPN.