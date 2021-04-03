Baseball | MLB League takes stardom match from Atlanta over Georgia state’s new election law – Donald Trump calls for boycott of baseball

The MLB announcement came just a day after President Joe Biden had criticized the election law for restricting voting rights.

Baseball professional league MLB announced late Friday night to take away the rights to host the annual stellar match for the sport from Atlanta.

The reason for the decision is the new election law of the state of Georgia, passed last week, which the Republican Party set out to reform after the Democratic election victory.

The MLB announcement came just a day after the president Joe Biden had criticized the law restricting the right to vote of state residents.

League commissioner Rob Manfred said the decision was the best way to demonstrate MLB’s value base.

“MLB supports the voting rights of all Americans and opposes voting restrictions,” he added.

Former president Donald Trump has already launched an attack against the decision, Fox News said early Saturday morning Finnish time.

Trump called on supporters to boycott baseball and “all attempts to oppose free and fair elections”.

In the companies, Trump referred to soft drink giant Coca-Cola and the airline Delta Air Lines, which are headquartered in Atlanta, and which have strongly criticized the new election law.

“Baseball is losing a huge number of supporters. Now they are leaving Atlanta with their constellation match because they fear radical left-wing Democrats who don’t want voter identities to have anything to do with the election, ”Trump said, according to Fox News.

Sports stars have been on various lines with Trump since MLB’s decision and praised the league’s courage.

“I want to give applause and thanks to Commissioner Rob Manfred for moving the stargazing out of Georgia after the governor signed a new restrictive voting law,” basketball legend and co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers Earvin “Magic” Johnson wrote To their Twitter account.

“This is a way to be a leader and take a strong stand.”

NBA star and recent co-owner of the Boston Red Sox LeBron James in turn wrote To his Twitter account, he feels proud to call himself a member of the MLB family.

All-Star Match will be played on July 13, and although the organizing rights were taken from Atlanta, the match is scheduled to celebrate one of the biggest players in baseball ever. Henry Louis Aaronin memory.

A sports legend known as Hank Aaron and an icon of Atlantic sports died in January at the age of 86.

In addition to the constellation match, MLB is looking for a new host for a booking event to be held in Atlanta on 11-13. July.

“We are in the final stages of negotiations with the new host city, and details of the events will be released soon,” Manfred promised.

Events the losing MLB club Atlanta Braves posted on their Twitter account bulletin, where the club said it was deeply disappointed with the decision.

“This was not our decision or recommendation, and we are saddened that supporters do not see this event in our city,” the club said.

“Braves will continue to emphasize the importance of equal voting opportunities, and we hoped we could use this event as a venue to increase the debate.”