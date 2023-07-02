The battle for the gold medal in the Baseball in Central American and Caribbean Games El Salvador It is defined this Saturday when the teams of Mexico and Cuba go out to the diamond to give the last effort to be crowned the winners. In this final, both teams have already secured a medal but they hope that it will be the gold that they take home.

The Mexican team is in a historical position for the “King of Sports” and that is that they have never won a medal in this competition. The tricolor commanded team in this presentation at the Central American Games has achieved 5 victories and 1 defeat, which gave it the chance to seek a medal.

Their last presentation took place just this Friday when they beat the Venezuelan team 11-1, confirming the great moment that the Mexican ninth is experiencing. Regarding the rival, Cuba is one of the squads that always represents a great

difficulty in this sport, so the definition of the title will not be easy.

Where to watch the battle for gold

It will be this Saturday, July 1, when Mexico and Cuba they will jump to the Saturnino Bengoa Stadium in San Salvador to dispute the gold medal in the Central American Games. This game can be seen completely live on the signal of Claro Sports, Imagen TV, TVC Deportes and

Hi Sports México, this at 6:00 p.m. (Central Mexico).

Day: July 1

Time: 18:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Imagen TV, TVC Deportes, Claro Sports and Hi Sports México

The bronze medal It will be fought between the teams of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela, the same duel that will take place this Saturday, July 1 at 1:30 p.m.