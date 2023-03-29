Legends of this sport have passed through the dusty baseball fields, marking an era and who for years dominated their position in the game.

Pitchers are one of the most difficult positions to play, due to the responsibility on their arm when it comes to throwing the ball. For decades there were several who left their mark on the Baseball, that’s why we invite you to know the best 5 pitchers in history

greg maddux

The Texan boasts enviable statistics in his 23-year career, where he registers 4 ERA titles, one World Series, 18 Gold Gloves and 8 appearances in the Game of the Stars. Also became the first player to win $100 million in his professional career.

Maddux He is one of the top references in his position, thanks to his cunning, precise control and a variety of pitches, he managed to win four awards C.Y. Young in a row (record). Also, he has one of the toughest records to beat; 17 straight seasons recording 15 wins or more.

C.Y. Young

The American He was one of the most feared pitchers of his time. He is the only player in the history of the MLB with more than 500 games won throughout his career.

Young He played a total of 22 seasons in the Big leagues, where he played 904 games. He holds the record for the player who has played the most times in a game since the start.

the pitcher of Ohio he was the first to achieve a perfect game in the new era. His numbers are technically unbeatable, 511 wins, 749 games completed and 7,356 innings pitched. Also, he has an award named after him, the CY Young Award.

sandy koufax

The New Yorker was one of the most fleeting stars in the Major Leagues, where He could only play 12 seasons and was forced to retire at the young age of 31, due to constant injuries.

The historic lefty of the dodgers He is considered by several fans as one of the best players in his position, being the most famous pitcher in the 1960s. His unusual pitching gave him great ball speed, a characteristic that left an ERA of 1.86 and an average of 307 strikeouts per season.

sandy koufax He has an enviable resume. won an MVP, 3 Cy Young Awards, 2-time Major League Player of the Year, 5 ERA titles, 3 World Series, 2 World Series MVPs, 3 pitching Triple Crowns and participated in 7 All-Star Games. Also, he was the youngest player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Roger Clemens

The American pitcher played a total of 24 seasons in the Big leagues, being the most effective pitcher of his time in the 80s. Roger had excellent technique and managed to get the ball to reach a speed of 94 miles per hour.

The trajectory of clemens is one of the most enviable of Baseball, where won 7 Cy Young Awards (the only one to do so in the MLB), a Major League Player of the Year award, an American League MVP Boston Red Sox in 1986, 2 World Series, 7 ERA titles, an All-Star MVP, 2 pitcher’s Triple Crowns and played in 11 Game of Thrones. the stars.

(Read here: Albert Pujols enters Major League history: 700 home runs!, video)

Although his sports career was stained, when he was linked to the use of steroids, a drug prohibited in the world of Baseball.

Walter Johnson

The American pitcher is one of the most important pitchers in history, He defended during the 21 seasons that he played the shield of the Washington Senators. In addition, he holds the all-time record of 110 shutouts in his career, something almost impossible to beat.

The ‘Big Train’ as he was known, is the player with the second most wins in the Major Leagues with 400, behind only CY Young. He was considered the best pitcher at the beginning of the 20th century, a time when he managed to get a ball to reach 91 miles per hour.

Walter Johnson posted an ERA under 2.00 in 11 different seasons, leading the league five times and retiring with a career ERA of 2.17. “The Big Train” was born #OTD in 1887. pic.twitter.com/0egjs0tBUR — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 6, 2022

Walter Johnson He has an exemplary track record, he won 2 MVPs, 5 ERA titles, a World Series and three pitching Triple Crowns. Although his performance was not taken advantage of by his teammates.

Harold Yepes

