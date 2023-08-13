Baseball | Mansen’s women won the regular season with a great performance

Manse scored the most runs and kept his own field compact.

Women’s The Superpesis Runkosarija ended on Sunday with the Manse Pp party. In the final round, the people of Tampere hosted Pori Pesäkarhu, who were predicted to be the strongest in the season previews. Manse, who had already secured first place in the regular season, beat Pori 2–1 (5–3, 5–6, 1–0).

Manse both scored (235) the most runs and kept his outfield (81) clearly the tightest in the series.

As usual, the women’s playoffs start directly in the quarterfinals. The clubs that the game managers of the series bet there in the spring made it to the top eight.

The pre-ranking went wrong the most for Hamina’s Palloilijat rising team. Almost unanimously predicted as a jumbo, HP left behind three clubs. Among them, Kempele’s Kiri, who only got his opening win in the final round, and Helsinki’s Roihuttaret will decide the direct elimination between them.

The top five was largely clear before the final round. In Kirittäri, who played below expectations, the reaction was that the 12-time SM medalist, who finished his career with the championship last season Susanne Ojaniemi31, returned to the lineup Sunday and brought in two runs as a wild card.

In the quarterfinals, Manse Pp will meet Vaasa’s Mailattaret, Pesäkarhut will face Rauma’s Fera, Seinäjoki’s Maila-Jussit will face Joensuu’s Maila, and defending champion Kirittäret will face Lapua’s Virkiä.

All individual statistical victories were still completely open in the final round.

Seinäjoki’s Maila-Jussie joker Aino-Kaisa Mantere won the hitter’s queenship, even though he didn’t run any municipalities during the summer. Mantere scored 62 ordinary runs.

The pioneer queen is Mansen Saga-Angelia Raudasojawho lapped the field 57 times as a forward.

Joensuu Maila won the top hitting statistic Johanna Pirskanen. The player who was the furthest forward in the field got 153 pitches ahead with his at-bats.