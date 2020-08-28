Baseball Manselle’s sweet away win – the playoffs still escaped

Ascendant Society Manse Pp scratched the men’s Superpesis for points in the fourth match in a row.

The victory of two points from Kouvola still meant the evaporation of Tampere’s theoretical playoff dreams.

In the three previous encounters of the season, only one point had slipped from Kouvola’s Ball Beaters in the season, but on Friday KpL stumbled to a loss of 1-2 (6-3, 3-5, 0-1).

“Somewhere we tried to find power during the break, and we found and got to relax as well,” Mansen’s game manager Matti Iivarinen described.

There are two full seven-match rounds left in the regular season, Sunday and Tuesday.

Kopla already escaped with the opening three-run lead in the first inning when Matti Latvala, Toni Kohonen and Sasu Toika ignored the running man.

The gem of the opening period was the hosts Valtteri Luoman first-limit click repatriation of his little brother Jasperi Luoman plot. Kohonen, 44, ran into his home nest.

Injured Janne Kivipeltoa Kohonen, who succeeded by the plate, played the main series as a locker after a break of a year and a half.

Juha Niemi, who hit four runs in the second period and settled the super shift with his home, became Mansen’s hero.

KPL’s award winners were a tip pressed to a blank field with 100% power Tommi Mäentausta (8 top shots / 9 attempts) and a second that brought four runs Matti Saukko (6/9).

Niemi (6/12), who had hit six runs, and the number one guard stood out from Mansa Joonas Eirola (2/4).

Series Pattijoki Athletes, who were ranked among the top four challengers at the beginning of the season, took their second three-point victory of the season at a vital stage by beating Kempele’s Kirin 2–0 (4–1, 5–3).

Kiri’s repatriation attempts in the opening period remained at three. Of the Raahe people’s runs, only Topi Kosonen was involved in two, both as a reporter and as a progressor.

PattU won the second episode with 38-year-old Kosonen. Kosonen struck the 39th nobleman (1 + 3) of his main series career when clearing the start.

The first cannon for Kosone (9/9), who registered three runs, built the situation Timo Kallio (6/7).

For the fifth time in a row, Kiri, who missed points in her mobile games, stood out Jani Lassila (6/9) and second guard Markus Keski-Petäjä (3/9).

The bet reset the rapids again Vimpelin Veto scratched a full dozen points from four mutual encounters, beating the Koskenkorva Athletes once again 2–0 (4–0, 3–0).

The triple situations of the guests during the opening period were left together. The tip of the hosts ’indoor game worked well. Olli Heikkala brought a run, Mikko Kanala two and Elmeri Anttila one.

KoU doubled the number of its triple situations in the second period, but no repatriation attempts were seen. Mikko Kanala brought all three runs of the hosts’ second episode.

The tenth consecutive home win for Veto was mainly guaranteed by the changer Anttila (8/11) and the second goalkeeper Kanala (4/7) who brought five runs.

Men’s Superpesis:

Raahe – Kempele 2–0 (4–1, 5–3)

Raahe: = 0 = 3 = 1 = 0 = 4 = 0 = 0 = 5 = 0 = 5 = 2

Kempele: = 0 = 1 = 0 = 0 = 1 = 0 = 0 = 0 = 3 = 3 = 0

Raahe: Severi Piispanen 0/2, Sami Haapakoski 0/2, Timo Kallio 1/1, Topi Kosonen 1 + 4/3, Jarmo Viittanen 2/0, Juuso Keski-Koukkari 1/0, Tuukka Sarkkinen 0/1.

Winners: I Topi Kosonen, II Timo Kallio.

Kempele: Markus Keski-Petäjä 1/1, Onni Määttä 0/1, Ossi Meriläinen 1/0, Heikki Savikoski 1 + 0/2, Matti Korhonen 1/0.

Award winners: I Jani Lassila, II Markus Keski-Petäjä.

Judges: Kosti Rautiainen and Immo Rautiainen.

Audience: 718.

Kouvola – Tampere 1-2 (6-3, 3-5, 0-1)

Kouvola: = 3 = 1 = 2 = 0 = 6 = 1 = 2 = 0 = 0 = 3 = 0 1

Tampere: = 0 = 0 = 1 = 2 = 3 = 0 = 2 = 2 = 1 = 5 = 1 2

Kouvola: Tommi Mäentausta 0/1, Matti Saukko 0/4, Matti Latvala 2/0, Toni Kohonen 1/1, Sasu Toika 2/0, Valtteri Luoma 1/0, Jere Dahlström 3/0, Iiro Nokkala 0/2, Ville Pesu 0/1.

Awarded: I Tommi Mäentausta, II Matti Saukko.

Tampere: Juuso Myllyniemi 0/1, Kimmo Carlson 1/0, Tuomas Tuohisaari 0/1, Jukka Tuomisto 1/2, Joonas Eirola 1/1, Juha Niemi 6/0, Timo Torppa 0/1, Juho Peltoniemi 0/3.

Award winners: I Juha Niemi, II Joonas Eirola.

Judges: Ari Mustonen and Sami Ritola.

Audience: 1144.

Pennant – Koskenkorva 2–0 (4–0, 3–0)

Pennant: = 0 = 2 = 2 = 0 = 4 = 1 = 1 = 0 = 1 = 3 = 2

Raft: = 0 = 0 = 0 = 0 = 0 = 0 = 0 = 0 = 0 = 0 = 0

Pennant: Olli Heikkala 0/1, Mikko Kanala 0/5, Elmeri Anttila 0/1, Perttu Ruuska 2/0, Matias Rinta-aho 1/0, Jere Saukko 1/0, Mikko Vihriälä 1/0, Janne Mäkelä 1 / 0, delusions 1.

Winners: I Elmeri Anttila, II Mikko Kanala.

Koskenkorva:

Awarded: I Eero Kuitunen, II Aku Kettunen.

Judges: Peter Laitio and Ari Kiviniemi.

Audience: 741.

Women’s Superpesis:

Lapua – Hyvinkää 2–0 (4–3, 10–1)

Lapua: = 0 = 0 = 3 = 1 = 4 = 6 = 0 = 0 = 4 = 10 = 2

Hyvinkää: = 0 = 1 = 0 = 2 = 3 = 1 = 0 = 0 = 0 = 1 = 0

Lapua: Essi Kylli 2/1, Kaisa Peräaho 1/2, Emmi Laine 1/3, Iina Lehtinen 1/0, Eveliina Toppari 2/0, Riina Kerola 2/0, Emma Kiviniemi 0/1, Niina Härkönen 0/1, Janette Lepistö 4/1, Oona Liimatainen 0/1, Kaisaleena Rautakorpi 0/4, delusions 1.

Winners: I Essi Kylli, II Niina Härkönen.

Hyvinkää: Laura Kerola 0/1, Lotta Vahvelainen 2/2, Titta Siilin 1/0, Pauliina Harinen 1/0, Senja Kaarikivi 0/1.

Awarded: I Lotta Vahvelainen, II Anni Heikkilä.

Judges: Sari Palokari and Markus Yli-Jokipii.

Audience: 604.

Tampere – Kempele 2–0 (2–0, 4–2)

Tampere: = 0 = 2 = 0 = 0 = 2 = 0 = 1 = 3 = 0 = 4 = 2

Kempele: = 0 = 0 = 0 = 0 = 0 = 1 = 0 = 0 = 1 = 2 = 0

Tampere: Henna Peltokangas 0/2, Ida Lähde 0/2, Virpi Hukka 2/0, Kirsi Ala-Lipasti 1/2, Sara-Ella Kemppainen 1/0, Elina Väre 1/0, delusions 1.

Award winners: I Virpi Hukka, II Henna Peltokangas.

Kempele: Inka Ronkainen 0/1, Senni Korhonen 0/1, Annika Linna 1/0, free 1.

Award winners: I Inka Ronkainen, II Senni Korhonen.

Judges: Tero Heikkilä and Jukka Laaksonen.

Audience: 530.

Pori – Seinäjoki 0–1 (1–1, 1–5)

Pori: = 1 = 0 = 0 = 0 = 1 = 0 = 0 = 1 = 0 = 1 = 0

Seinäjoki: = 0 = 1 = 0 = 0 = 1 = 0 = 0 = 1 = 4 = 5 = 1

Pori: Kaisa-Maija Rosvall 0/1, Susanna Puisto 2/0, Roosa Törmänen 0/1.

Award winners: I Roosa Törmänen, II Minttu Vettenranta.

Seinäjoki: Silja Syrjälä 0/1, Anni Laakso 0/2, Liinu Turpela 1/0, Johanna Karjanlahti 1/1, Aino-Kaisa Mantere 1 + 3/2.

Award winners: I Aino-Kaisa Mantere, II Johanna Karjanlahti.

Judges: Miina Hannula and Matias Laukkanen.

Audience: 800.

Jyväskylä – Rauma 2–0 (4–2, 9–0)

Jyväskylä: = 2 = 0 = 2 = 0 = 4 = 6 = 0 = 2 = 1 = 9 = 2

Rauma: = 1 = 1 = 0 = 0 = 2 = 0 = 0 = 0 = 0 = 0 = 0

Jyväskylä: Ella Korpela 0/2, Eeva Mäki-Maukola 0/2, Venla Karttunen 0/4, Emma Körkkö 1/2, Jutta Myllyniemi 2/1, Laura Toikkanen 1 + 4/1, Siri Eskola 5/1.

Award winners: I Laura Toikkanen, II Venla Karttunen.

Rauma: Ilona Hakoniemi 0/1, Julia Ruoho 1/0, Venla Tanhua 0/1, delusions 1.

Award winners: I Ilona Hakoniemi, II Tinja Töyrylä.

Judges: Hanna Piiroinen and Jan Brandt.

Audience: 555.

Boys Superpesis:

1st semi-finals, with two wins in the final.

Hyvinkää – Joensuu 2–1 (3–5, 2–1, 0–0, 3–1)

Winnings 1-0.

Sotkamo – Kitee 2–0 (3–1, 3–2)

Winnings 1-0.

The following matches: 31.8. Joensuu – Hyvinkää.