Baseball | Manse Pp’s Virpi Hukka had a hard time and decided: “I don’t immediately remember a similar final series”

The team from Tampere rose from the predicament to the fifth final of the women’s Superpesis.

Women’s In the fourth final of Superpesis, a scary moment was experienced in the super innings.

The Mansen fighter who has struggled with injuries before Virpi Hukka took a hit at second base. The shot hit the same lines as Huka, and the ball did not miss Pori’s Nest Bears Emilia Linnan in possession.

Instead, Hukka and Linna collided with each other, and Mansen’s three-pointer was left lying on the surface of the field.

“I fell here and there in that situation. On the other hand, at this point in the season, you should take a little bump. The worst thing about it was some kind of shock reaction. A bit like that always scares you”, how does it turn out in the end.

Hukka continued his game and was one of the key figures in Mansen’s 2–1 away win (0–1, 6–1, 0–0, 5–4). Two runs scored and 11 home runs in 12 attempts is pretty much the maximum you can ask for from one player.

Manse rose from the loss of the opening period and even from the beginning of the second period to finally win. In particular, tenacity was rewarded in the home run competition that stretched into the third at-bat. Time after time, the people of Tampere rose up from the chase and finally passed by a decisive run.

“I don’t immediately remember a similar final series in my career. It’s all about the little things. We couldn’t help but focus on one situation at a time and do our best in it. After all, this is a great time for a player,” Hukka said.

Women’s in the end, the final series has not been filled with a huge number of runs, but it has still been entertaining for the audience. Both the Kaupi stadium on Saturday and the Pori baseball stadium on Sunday were sold out.

The decisive fifth final will be played next Saturday in Tampere.

“Hopefully we can get Kaup to a full fifth game and a lot of people to support us. Game-wise, we might not need to change anything. When we just grind the basic good things we do, the result will come with it”, Hukka thought.

Based on the fourth final, Pesäkarhui have more to think about. The spirit of the solving game is clear to everyone.

“Six innings before the home game, we played a pretty maximal outdoor game. More we have to find things for our inside game”, Pesäkarhuje’s game director Jarkko Pokela crystallized.