Baseball Manse PP wins the championship – the previous men’s gold was brought to Tampere by Valtion Lentokonetehdas

Kouvola has been an underdog in the Superpesis final series.

Superpesis Manse PP, who won the regular season, is no longer a winner from the baseball championship, which in Tampere was previously celebrated by only the State Aircraft Factory in 1942 on the men ‘s side.

The Kouvola Balls’ grip on gold medals fell sharply after the team lost their home opening in the finals. KPL coagulated on Saturday in the face of Mansen’s strong outdoor game to a loss of 0-1 (3-3, 1-3).

“I didn’t think this was in control, at most nice to be like that. In the big picture, the most important thing was to win, ”always described the mysteriously under-worded Mansen game manager. Matti Iivarinen.

“We need to raise our hats for our line players. They move really well in the outdoor game, ”Mansen’s number one award-winning locker Juha PuhtimäkI praised.

Manse leads the final series with 2-0 victories. If KPL is able to rob in Tampere’s Store on Sunday, the finals will continue the following weekend.

KPL led the opening period to the last shift equalizer 3–1, but Timo Torpan misleading running and Juuso Myllyniemen The handicap brought home by Puhtimäki guaranteed relief for the guests.

In the second episode, the joker Juha Niemi hit guests in two runs. Mansen’s winners were Puhtimäki (5 top shots / 8 attempts) and Myllyniemi (6/8), the second guard left by KPL, who threw a total of 14 fires in two innings.

“It would be nice to get someone to catch the ball as well. We secured the win with a tough outdoor game. Hopefully at night you can get to sleep, ”Myllyniemi commented.

“The opening episode was annoyingly flying out of our hands. Our game is just outside and something can be done inside, but that’s just not enough at this stage, ”KPL’s game director Iiro Haimi annoyed.

If Manse will take the championship on Sunday, Tuomas from Jussila (PattU, JoMa and Manse) will be the fifth male baseball player to celebrate the championship in three clubs. The latest members of the club are Mikko Vitikainen (Letter, PC and IPV) and Jukka Holttinen (IPV, Lippo and KiPa).

Myllyniemi, 30, would become the second generation champion, a continuation of his father Kari, who celebrated double gold in Alajärvi Anchor in the late 1980s.