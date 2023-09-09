Baseball | Manse beat the Nest Bears and took a step towards the championship

Manse won the second period in his last inning and decided the game in a super inning.

Manse On Saturday, PP took a long step towards the women’s Superpesis championship, as the team rose from a difficult situation to a 2–1 victory over Pori Pesäkarhui.

The loser of the opening match has become champion only three times, in 1998, 2006 and 2015.

Mansen, who won the regular season and played a 20-game winning streak, was very close to losing at home. Päsäkarhut was close to winning the match 1–0: it took the opening period 2–1, and the situation in the second period was 1–1 at the start of Manse’s last inning. In that too, Manse had two fires, but in the end Anna Ala-Kauhaluma returned home Ella Korpelan. Referee Miko Kotiniemi still made sure to run from Yle’s delivery van.

“We saw on the bench right away that it was a run. It was a good time to prepare for the super innings and make the necessary surface”, said the one who finally scored the necessary run Lina Olenius.

Manse Pp managed only three three-point situations in the opening period. The game looked really bad.

“We didn’t have the feeling of a killer in the beginning. The same thing already happened in the semi-final series against Virkiä. Something strange happened in the opening period”, admitted Mansen’s game manager Antti Vihtkari.

The den bears game manager Jarkko Pokela thought the week of not playing showed.

“There was drilling and equal thickness on both sides. The inside game needs to improve on Sunday. Maybe we’ll even make composition changes”, Pokela summed up.

In 2017, Pokela led Mansen to its only championship so far

Oleniusk also admitted that the opening period was difficult. The inside game in the second period wasn’t particularly good either, but Manse clearly improved the outside game and it culminated in a super shift.

“There was no need for a speaker during the break, the whole team woke up anyway,” Olenius emphasized.

The teams are familiar with each other, as in 2016–20 they met five times in a row in the playoffs. After the 2017 championship, Manse Pp has lost the final three times to Jyväskylä Kirittäri.

The championship is decided with three wins.