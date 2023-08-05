Baseball | Lännelle came a dozen full in its winning streak – “We danced in the dressing room during the period break”

Lännen’s Silja Syrjälä hit the only winner of the value match.

Women’s The power relations between East and West were not changed even by the transfer of Manse Pp, who had already secured the victory in the women’s Superpesis regular season, to the East side and the selection of five players from Tampere in the East shirt.

Lännen’s women have won 12 in a row, when on Saturday in Sotkamo, Lännen, built on the foundation of Pori’s Pesäkarhuje, saw a clear victory 2–0 (9–4, 5–1).

“When there is a 15-minute meeting, it makes it a lot easier that the players are in their standard positions familiar from the club teams,” described Länne’s victorious game manager Jarkko Pokela.

The players of Pesäkarhu, led by Pokela, scored seven runs, or half of the winners’ catch.

“I’ve always liked to bring the audience along, and here they went all out,” beamed the joker of Seinäjoki’s Maila-Jussie, who knocked out four runs individually for Länne Aino-Kaisa Mantere.

Mantere, 29, was awarded as the best player of the match.

West went on trips in the opening period, when he moved from Seinäjoki to Pesäkarhui for this season Silja Syrjälän Mansen’s header sneaked the second overtime shot Virp from Huka to landscapes worth three runs (1+2).

“After going to these games a few times, it was no longer exciting,” Syrjälä described.

Syrjälä, 25, was chosen as the best of East-West two years ago in Pori. Ilmajokelaiskasvatti Syrjälä has been on the winning side four times.

Should Seinäjoki also be moved to the East side to make the game more even?

“This should have been a more even match even with these divisions. In certain moments, it certainly helped that we were familiar with the roles. We danced during the 25-minute period break with our captain Emilia Itävalon with the management in the locker room to keep the mood up”, Syrjälä stated.

The only player in the top six of the Western indoor game from outside Pesäkarhuje wore number two. Numerolla played Lapuan in the opening period Kaisa Peräaho and in the second period, Vaasan Riikka Polso.

Eastern the awarded players of the team were Manse Pp’s progressive joker from Pori Kiira Kautto and Jyväskylä’s Kirittärie raumaine cooper and repatriator Tinja Töyrylä. All five awards of the match went to the players of the Western side.

“Losing always hurts, but we still offered the audience plenty of runs. Our roster should have been enough for an even better performance”, Töyrylä stated.

The East’s previous win was in 2010. The all-time wins are 33–25 in favor of the West.

Quite a bit of history was made in the game, when the teams’ 26 players had 23 different breeding clubs. Only Hamina Balloliijat, Kankaanpää Maila and Ilmajoki Kisailaijat got two players in the game.