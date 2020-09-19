Baseball Kouvola took advantage of Sotkamo’s groping, Superpesis championship will be suspended on Sunday

The Super Nest Championship is on hiatus on Sunday

Kouvolan The batsmen took their first attachment to the men’s super nest championship by knocking Sotkamo’s Jymy 1–0 (1–4, 7–7). The match was a treat for 19 runs, which is a lot for the final match.

“Of the 11 runs in Kouvola, seven were given with their own mistakes. Now the final excitement is gone, and tomorrow is another battle, ”said Sotkamo’s game manager Jani Komulainen.

“As a whole, it was not at the level today as would have been required.”

Next the final match will be played immediately on Sunday at Kouvola’s home field.

“There are two good teams facing each other, but when we do our own stuff, the good comes,” said Kouvola’s game director. Iiro Haimi confidently.

Kouvola built 21 triple situations and Sotkamo 19.

An experienced joker Jere Dahlström was Kouvola’s canine in Sotkamo Hiuka. He hit a total of five runs.

“The game was spinning today so that the seats came to me, and then they have to succeed.”

Kouvola’s number one winner, Dahlstöm, said he missed the final drug. The four-time batting king won gold in the ranks of Vimpel’s Bet.

In Sotkamo received the title of first player Kalle Kuosmanen beat his first ranger in the final at the super ness level.

The ball, which escaped from the third hatch into the landscape, passed Kouvola’s third guard Toni Kohosen, who played at his old home stadium for the first time this season.

Kouvola settled the opening period for the guests with their last innings. At the same time, Jere Dahlstöm made two runs, the first with a pin to the front, the second with a safe space. He repeated the trick of two runs in the second episode as well.

Sotkamon the only opening period came astray. Sotkamo only got the first beat in the second period when the joker Roope Korhonen immersed the bump in the outer field of Kouvola.

Sotkamo led the second period after a brisk start, but already 5–0, but Kouvola pushed to 7–7 with his last inning. The handicap hit Juho Hacklin with the honorary who passed the backfield. Also Tommi Mäentausta dipped the ball between the knobs and hit the honorary.

During the regular season, the teams never met each other.

Men’s Superpesis:

1st final (with two wins to become the Finnish champion):

Sotkamo – Kouvola 0–1 (1–4, 7–7)

Sotkamo: = 1 = 0 = 0 = 0 = 1 = 1 = 4 = 1 = 1 = 7 = 0

Kouvola: = 0 = 0 = 1 = 3 = 4 = 0 = 2 = 3 = 2 = 7 = 1

Sotkamo: Niilo Piiponniemi 0/1, Joni Rytkönen 0/2, Antti Korhonen 1/0, Kalle Kuosmanen 1 + 0/2, Riku Niemi 0/1, Antti Kiiskinen 0/1, Aapo Komulainen 1/0, Roope Korhonen 2 / 0, Lauri Rönkkö 1/0, Aatu Saastamoinen 0/1, delusions 2.

Award winners: I Kalle Kuosmanen, II Niko Korhonen.

Kouvola: Tommi Mäentausta 1 + 0/4, Juho Hacklin 1 + 1/1, Toni Laakso 0/2, Matti Latvala 1/1, Anssi Lammila 0/1, Valtteri Luoma 1/0, Jere Dahlström 5/0, Sasu Toika 0/1, Santeri Löppönen 1/1.

Award winners: I Jere Dahlström, II Tommi Mäentausta.

Judges: Tommi Nupponen and Ossi Muurainen.

Audience: 1800.

1st bronze match (with two wins SM bronze):

Joensuu – Pennant 1–0 (2–2, 4–1)

Joensuu: = 1 = 0 = 0 = 1 = 2 = 1 = 0 = 3 = 0 = 4 = 1

Pennant: = 0 = 0 = 1 = 1 = 2 = 0 = 0 = 0 = 1 = 1 = 0

Joensuu: Konsta Piironen 0/1, Konsta Kettunen 0/1, Lauri Kivinen 1 + 2/3, Henri Litmanen 2/0, Mikko Kemppainen 0/1, Aleksi Rautiainen 1/0.

Award winners: I Lauri Kivinen.

Pennant: Olli Heikkala 0/1, Mikko Kanala 0/1, Elmeri Anttila 1/0, Tuomo Lönnmark 0/1, Matias Rinta-aho 2/0.

Award winners: I Perttu Ruuska.

Judges: Jaakko Kuronen and Eki Kutvonen.

Audience: 1297.