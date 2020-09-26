Baseball Komulainen and Kuosmanen are again a nuisance: Second-generation nesting stars have been preparing for the golden hunt since childhood yard games

Multi the matter is in the fall of 2020 unlike 11 years earlier, but something similar can also be found in the baseball summer ending on Saturday compared to the 2009 season.

Sotkamo’s Jymy and Kouvola’s Ball Beaters will play again this year for the Finnish championship in Sotkamo, and this time the opponents will be bullied by Kuosmanen and Komulainen.

Game manager Mikko Kuosmanen and an indoor game rotator Jani Komulainen have changed to a new generation of representatives when Kalle Kuosmanen and Aapo Komulainen have broken into the composition of the enduring winner.

The fathers are also still involved, Jani Komulainen as the game manager and Mikko Kuosmanen as the CEO of SuperJymy Oy.

Another The Jews of the generation, 17-year-old Komulainen and 18-year-old Kuosmanen, have beaten themselves through the men’s Superpesis this summer. Kuosmanen bears responsibility in the incineration line and Ville Väliahon displaced Komulainen as a locker.

“Of course, it took its own time when I played such a central role, but pretty naturally it’s gone. We have been playing well, the team’s game has improved towards the autumn, and I feel that I myself have been able to go game by game forward, “says Komulainen.

Kuosmanen’s summer has also been on the rise. In the opening final played a week ago, the young man beat his first comrade in the men’s Superpesis.

“Yes, it feeds self-confidence. Then dare to try more than basic solutions in indoor games, ”he says.

Young people Jymy stars have been known as promising baseball players for years. Yet Komulainen’s rapid rise to the country’s locker elite in particular has come as a surprise to the general public – and to himself.

“At no point have I suspected that this could not happen. I believe and know that I have it, “he adds.

The path to the highest level has passed through junior games and Ykköspesis. The step signs are similar in Kuosmas.

“Yes, the number one has played a big role in this. When I got there a couple of years ago, I had pretty tough games in my eyes then, ”says Kuosmanen.

Jymyn in a level organization, the playing position does not drop for any player as automation. Sometimes a breakthrough requires a touch of luck.

“The places have opened up a bit by chance and injuries, and they have been able to fill them. They have had a good season, ”says Mikko Kuosmanen.

“The games have shown how the boys have jumped straight to the top of Finland. They play better than many of their parents, ”adds Jani Komulainen.

The young star duo has already won one championship this week. Jymy celebrated the B-boys ’Championship gold on Wednesday after a perfect season: the team didn’t lose a match in their series either.

Fnnish baseball has been part of the lives of Aapo Komulainen and Kalle Kuosmanen since childhood.

“Yes, it has been in that dna. We are in a small village and nesting is a big deal here. Eno was playing super at the same time as me, so that baseball has been very much in the center since he was a child, ”says Mikko Kuosmanen.

“When I was still playing by myself and Aapo was knee-high, after each game we had to play that game again in our backyard. There was Get On playing and a narration by him, ”Jani Komulainen adds to Jyty after the runs Hurriganeswith reference to the classic.

Young players have purposefully built their careers. Kalle Kuosmanen also praises the importance of Sotkamo Sports High School and the Vuokatti – Ruka Sports Academy for athletes.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on there about living as an athlete and how you act as an athlete,” he says.

Roar placed third in the Superpesis regular season and fourth in KPL. Jymy, who has rejuvenated his team in recent years, will face a routine team that is routine and capable of mature solutions in the final series.

“A hard-beating and high-quality gang with the danger and skill to repatriate, but it must have become quite clear to many that they don’t have terrible runners and legs,” Aapo Komulainen analyzes.

Tommi Mäentaustan and Matti Saukon must also get to the field on Saturday or Kouvola’s indoor game is in trouble.

“If we get the numbers 1 and 2 under control, we will be very far ahead in terms of profit,” Jani Komulainen knows.

What kind of Jymy will be seen in the decisive final?

“Determined and fighting to the end,” Kalle Kuosmanen answers.

Sotkamo – Kouvola on Saturday at 2 pm Live broadcast on the Jim channel and Ruutu service.