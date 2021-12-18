Baseball #Kirittäret #fires #sexual #harassment #coach #Petri #Kaijansinko

Kaijansinkko, who acknowledged sexual harassment, worked in coaching and game management positions in the club. He was relieved of his duties as club leader for the time being.

Women Jyväskylän Kirittäret, one of the longest successful baseball players informed released on Saturday Petri Kaijansinkon their coaching and game management roles.

In addition, Kaijansinkko has been relieved of his duties as club leader for the time being.

Kirittäret justifies his decision by the desire to guarantee the best possible conditions for all teams in the club to compete or train.

The club considers that Kaijansinko does not have the prerequisites to continue in its duties. Kaijansinkko, 54, on Tuesday issued a public apology for sexual harassment, to which he guilty seven years ago.

Tight chairman Henna Virkkunen notes on the club ‘s website that the abuses have not been properly addressed in due course.

“The baseball association’s investigations and procedures are taking time, and our players are falling victim to this. Our task is to offer them the best possible conditions for the development of the species, ”says Virkkunen.

Kirittäret says on its website that it does not condone bullying or harassment in any form. According to it, inappropriate behavior will be addressed as soon as it is reported.