Baseball | Kempele’s record crowd was disappointed, the men’s semifinal series tied

Manse and Sotkamo won the other matches.

To Kempele The record audience in Kiri’s baseball history (2,872) was disappointed after the home team lost the second Superpesis semi-final match to Sotkamo’s Jymy. Kiri lost the run with a difference of 0–1 (3–3, 3–4), so the match wins are equal 1–1.

Jymy already led the periods 3–1 and 4–1. Outside game joker for guests Ville Kotro (hitting 3/5) scored two runs in the second inning. Kotro, who mainly carries the number 9 on his sleeve, scored only one run in his 25 games in the regular season.

Another new hero of Jymy was Alexander Huotariwho replaced the one who failed in the opening game in the away game Juho Keinänen at nine. Huotari (at 4/6), who played the regular season mainly in Koskenkorvan Urheilijai, who were relegated from Superpesis, scored a run in both periods with an unmarked bow.

“We were mentally more ready for the match than in our home opener of the series. However, KeKihän hit well in Sotkamo. You get a few chances, but you have to use them when you can hit. Throughout the winter, training focused on indoor play, although in the summer I focus more on outdoor play,” stated Kotro, 28, who grew up in Jyväskylä.

In the away game, the hosts were torpedoed the most by Jymy’s locker, who threw four shots Aapo Komulainen.

Sotkamo people as usual, Manse Pp tied the wins in the semi-final series. The people of Tampere beat the regular season number one Vimpel Veto in Kaupisa 2–0 (5–2, 2–1).

The hosts took the win in the opening period with runs scored individually in the first two innings. Most of them were seen as a result of errors in the away game by the pennant players. Joker Lauri Kivinen homered twice with a pressure ball he placed on the second side.

The second period turned for the hosts at the end of the third inning Juuso Myllyniemiwhose kunnar hit to the triple trap in the front position produced 1+1 runs.

Mansen’s awardees were substitute Myllyniemi (at 8/11) and locker Juha Puhtimäki (at 1/5)

Both semifinal series will continue with matches starting at least on Sunday at 16:00 and on Tuesday at 16:30. You can get to the finals with three wins.