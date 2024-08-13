Baseball | JymyJussit loses its place in Superpesis – financial issues in the background

Fnnish baseball|According to Miika Rantatorika, executive director of Superpesis, JymyJussei no longer had the conditions to continue in the series.

Baseball club Seinäjoki’s JymyJussit is not entitled to participate in the follow-up matches after the men’s Superpesis regular season. According to the baseball association’s executive board, JymyJussit has violated the terms of the series contract.

With the decision, the club’s background company Jymy-Jussit Oy will lose its place in the men’s Superpesis. The Federation Board of the Baseball Association decided on the matter at its meeting on Monday evening.

Executive Director of Superpesis Miika Rantatorikka says that JymyJussie’s problems are related to financial matters.

“It was no longer seen that they had the conditions to continue,” says Rantatorikka.

“Without going any deeper, of course such decisions require hard consideration and such decisions are not made lightly.”

JymyJussit can appeal the decision to the Sports Legal Protection Board in accordance with the rules of the Päsäpalloliitto.

“ “Without going any deeper, of course such decisions require hard consideration and such decisions are not made lightly.”

Decision The loss of JymyJussie’s series place will bring changes to the series program.

JymyJussie, who finished tenth in the regular season, was supposed to start the quarter-finals against Kiteen Pallo on Tuesday, but now Kitee’s opponent will be Imatra’s Pallo-Veikot. Kitee and IPV will play their opening match on Wednesday.

This season, not a single team from Superpesis will be relegated directly to Ikköspesis, as there are now 12 teams.

The Alajärvi Ankkuris and Hamina Palloilii, who were in the jumbo places in the regular season, were supposed to meet on Wednesday in a rematch, but now the teams will play the relegation qualifiers with the “best of five” system. The winner of the match series keeps their place in the series, the loser plays for the place in the series against the winner of Ykköspesis.